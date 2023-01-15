Shore Conference Girls Basketball Scoreboard, Friday Jan. 13

By Nicholas Lowe SSN Contributor

St. John Vianney defeats the #1 ranked team in the country, Long Island Lutheran 59-48.

For the second straight year SJV has faced the #1 team in the country, but unlike last year where they fell short to Sidwell Friends, they defeated Long Island Lutheran behind a strong second half performance on both sides of the ball.

In typical SJV fashion, they were able to create 15 turnovers in the second half, which was different from the first half where they had 15 turnovers. NC State commit Zoe Brooks scored 18 out of her game high 30 points in the second half. The Lady Lancers opened the second half on a 9-0 run to open up a seven point lead.

LuHi was able to claw back and ended the third quarter on a 13-3 run to take a 39-36 lead into the 4th quarter. SJV once again started the quarter off by creating turnovers and went on a 5-0 run and never looked back, led by junior Julia Karpell, who scored 8 out of her 12 points in the quarter.

Brooks and Karpell shot a combined 15 for 19 from the foul line, which helped the Lady Lancers close out the game. Senior Ashley Sofikanich had two blocks in the fourth quarter and senior Janie Bachmann grabbed two of her six rebounds to help secure the win.

The biggest danger came in the first quarter when LuHi went on a 10-0 run to take a 15-11 lead. Uncharacteristically the Lady Lancers had 15 turnovers in the first half and only had one rebound in the first quarter, which helped LuHi get out in front.

Non Divisional

Monmouth Regional (9-2) 35 vs Matawan (0-12) 17

Sophomore Amaya Harris led the way with 12 points and 3 steals for Monmouth Regional, while junior Kate Hicks added 10 points and 6 rebounds.

A South

Jackson Memorial (8-4) 66 vs Brick Memorial (4-8) 38

Jackson Memorial had a big 4th quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 26-9 to pull away to a divisional victory. The seniors for the Jaguars all had big games, Kamile Makselyte had 15 points and 7 rebounds, Chloe Messner had 14 points and Zoie Maffei finished with 13 points and 7 rebounds. Mustangs were led by senior Bella Dayton with 13 points.

B South

Manchester (8-5) 36 vs Pinelands (2-8) 11

Junior Devyn Quigley scored 14 while sophomore Jade Andrews scored 6 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Manchester to a division win. Natalie Rey led Pinelands with 5 points.

Central Regional (9-3) 50 vs Barnegat (6-7) 45

Central Regional remains undefeated in B South after defeating Barnegat. Kelsey DiMichele led all scorers with 17 points.

B Central

Keyport (5-4) 50 vs Asbury Park (0-4) 19

Freshman Skylar Breen scored 15 points while senior Isabella Bednarz added 13 points to give Keyport a divisional win.

Point Beach (9-2) 49 vs Henry Hudson (4-5) 14

Seniors Jada Clayton and Lauryn Case led the way for Point Beach to stay on top of B Central. Clayton had 17 points while Case added 14 points for Point Beach. Henry Hudson was led by junior Taylor Shearer with 5 points.

C South

Jackson Liberty (4-7) 59 vs Lakewood (0-8) 18

Senior Ari Broughton scored a game high 21 points to help lead Liberty to a divisional win. Freshman Sam Grueiro added a career high 14 points for the Lions. Lakewood was led by senior Jadine Johnson with 9 points.

