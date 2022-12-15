Shore Conference Girls Basketball Podcast: Give and Go With Brustman and Lowe
Note: Each week during the basketball season we will bring you a podcast dedicated to Shore Conference Girls Basketball. In their first one, contributors Doug Lowe and Nick Brustman discuss the pre-season Top 10, division favorites, and some of the top players. Our girls basketball coverage is made possible through the support of the Causeway Family of Dealerships in Manahawkin.
