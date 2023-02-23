By Nicholas Lowe & Doug Brustman SSN Contributor

Shore Conference Girls Basketball NJSIAA Round-2 Sectional Scoreboard

Central Jersey Group IV



(8) Old Bridge at (1) Hightstown 60-42

(5) Jackson Memorial 59-49 at (4) East Brunswick

The Lady Jags continue to roll as they try to defend their CJG4 title. Senior Zoie Maffei and freshman Avery Brooks both scored 18 points for Jackson Memorial and senior Chloe Messer went 6 out of 8 from the foul line for 10 points. East Brunswick was led by Annie Nezaria with a game-high 23 points. Jackson Memorial will travel to #1 Hightstown on Saturday.

(6) Howell at (3) Monroe 38-29

Monroe got double digit scoring from Evangelina Francisco, 12 points, and Katelyn Louro, who had 10 points, to advance into the CJG4 semi finals. Howell was led by junior Madison Smith with 10 points. Monroe will travel to face #2 South Brunswick on Saturday.

(7) Long Branch at (2) South Brunswick 76-64

South Brunswick advances into the CJG4 semi finals behind Kate Rausch’s 27 points and Leilani Pinder’s 24 points. Long Branch was led by junior Leilani Andrew, who had a career-high, 20 points. Sophomore Kimi Sayson scored 17 points and senior Mya Hepburn added 13 points for the Green Wave. South Brunswick will host #3 Monroe on Saturday.

Central Jersey Group III

(8) Colts Neck at (1) Ewing 51-19

Junior Te’Yala Delfosse led Ewing with 19 points and junior Rhian Stokes had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Ewing’s defense did not allow any players on Colts Neck to score double digits. The leading scorer, junior Julianna Kowaleski, led Colts Neck with 5 points. Ewing will host #4 Allentown on Friday at 5 pm.

(5) Somerville at (4) Allentown 40-24

(11) Brick Memorial at (3) Red Bank 58-32

Senior Josie Munson continues to lead the way for Red Bank Regional, scoring 16 points and grabbing 7 rebounds. Sophomore Caroline Polloway had a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Brick Memorial was led by senior Hayley Tighe with 9 points and senior Layla Marotta added 8 points. Red Bank will travel to face #2 Ocean Township on Friday at 5 pm. It is a rematch from the SCT where Ocean won 44-37.

(7) Robbinsville at (2) Ocean 43-25

Ocean advances into the CJG3 semi finals behind juniors Gamila Betton (11 points) and Eli Clark (10 points). Clark also had 5 out of Ocean’s 11 steals in the game. Robbinsville was led by Ava Aldarelli with 11 points. Ocean will host #3 Red Bank on Friday at 5 pm. A rematch from the SCT where Ocean won 44-37.

Central Jersey Group II

(8) Roselle at (1) New Providence 74-35

(5) Voorhees at (4) Rumson-Fair Haven 53-46

Senior Julia Corsentino continues to show why she is one of the best in the state. She had a game-high 21 points as Rumson advanced into the CJG2 semifinals. Senior Dylan Cahill added 9 points for Rumson. Madie Petak led Voorhees with 13 points and 7 rebounds. Rumson will travel to face #1 New Providence on Saturday in a rematch from last year's semifinals.

(11) Bound Brook at (3) Holmdel 67-42

Holmdel will travel to #2 Manasquan on Saturday in the CJG2 semifinals.

(10) South River at (2) Manasquan 52-23

Junior Katie Collins had a team-high 14 points to help Manasquan advance into the CJG2 semifinals. Sophomore Olivia Shaughnessy added 8 points for Manasquan and they also had eight players score in the game. South River was led by Gianna Rodriguez with a game-high 20 points. Manasquan will host #3 Holmdel on Saturday.

Central Jersey Group I

(8) South Hunterdon at (1) Shore Regional 49-30

Shore Regional took their first steps in defending the CJG1 title, defeating South Hunterdon who was the team they met last year in the finals. Senior Rylee Drahos had a double-double, 20 points and 10 rebounds and sophomore Reese Fiore scored 10 points for Shore Regional. South Hunterdon was led by Tylar Cloyd with 17 points. Shore Regional will host #5 Point Beach on Friday at 7 pm.

(13) Keyport at (5) Point Beach 46-11

Point Beach advances into CJG1 semifinals after defeating Keyport for the third time this season. Junior Gina Umek scored a career-high 14 points for Point Beach and senior Jada Clayton added 7 points. Keyport was led by senior Isabella Bednarz with 5 points. Point Beach will travel to face #1 Shore Regional Friday at 7 pm.

(6) Highland Park at (3) Dunellen 48-47

(7) New Egypt at (2) Middlesex 46-30

South Jersey Group IV

(9) Egg Harbor at (1) Shawnee 45-22

(5) Atlantic City 56-52 at (4) Williamstown

(6) Lenape 59-57 at (3) Toms River North 58-21

Lenape was able to overcome a 14 point deficit in the second half to defeat TRN for the second straight year in SJG4. Kaitlyn King scored 19 points and Ava Doughtery hit a game-high four 3-pointers for 12 points. Senior Julia Grodzicki finished her high school career with a double-double, 21 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Megan Sias scored 17 points and senior Arliana Torres added 10 points. Lenape will travel and face #2 Cherokee on Saturday.

(10) Central Regional at (2) Cherokee 55-17

South Jersey Group II

(8) Haddon Heights at (1) Middle Twp. 74-29

(5) Medford Tech at (4) Haddonfield

(6) Haddon Twp 15-12 at (3) Sterling

(7) Manchester Twp at (2) Cinnaminson 55-42

Cinnaminson advanced to the SJG2 semifinals behind Rhochelle Johnson’s 21 points and Brooke Sztenderowicz’s 15 points. Manchester was led by junior Devyn Quigley’s 37 points. Quigley finished with 977 points on the season, averaging just under 35 points a game.

South Jersey Non-Public A

(9) Our Lady of Mercy 48-43 at (8) Pingry

Our Lady of Mercy will face #1 SJV on Friday at 6 pm.

(12) Union Catholic at (5) St. Thomas Aquinas 92-48

(13) Donovan Catholic at (4) Red Bank Catholic 86-35

RBC wins their opening round game behind balance scoring. Three players scored double digits, senior Emma Carman and freshman Kate Liggio both scored 14 points and each knocked down four 3-pointers. Freshman Lola Giordano added 12 points and five other players scored six or more points. Senior Gabby Ross had a game-high 23 points for Donovan Catholic and finished her career 4th on their all time scoring list with 1,401 points. RBC will host #5 St. Thomas Aquinas Friday at 5 pm.

(14) Princeton Day at (3) Trinity Hall 67-21

Harvard commit Nina Emnace scored 10 points to lead Trinity Hall in their first round game. Junior Siobhan Stapleton and her sister, freshman Niamh Stapleton, both scored 8 points for the Monarchs. Princeton Day was led by Mia Hartman with 11 points. Trinity Hall will host #6 Camden Catholic on Friday at 7:30 pm.

(11) Immaculata at (6) Camden Catholic 60-17

(10) Notre Dame 29-27 at (7) Mount St. Mary

South Jersey Non-Public B

(9) Ranney at (8) Gloucester Catholic 43-38 (OT)

Gloucester Catholic was led by Macie Nugent with 16 points to overcome Ranney in overtime. Sophomore Haley Poser scored a game-high 25 points for Ranney.

(12) St. Joseph Hammonton at (5) Holy Spirit 81-37

(13) Doane Academy at (4) Holy Cross Prep 67-24

(14) Moorestown Friends at (3) Rutgers Prep 76-25

(11) Timothy Christian at (6) Trenton Catholic 99-13

(10) Calvary Christian at (7) Bishop Eustace 53-17

Bishop Eustace will travel to #2 St. Rose on Friday at 5 pm.

