Shore Conference Girls Basketball Matchups of the Week Jan 9 to 14

Matchups of the Week 1/9 to 1/14

Monday 1/9

Marlboro (5-3) at Howell (9-1) 4:00 - This A North matchup will show who is the biggest threat to Trinity Hall for the top spot in the division. Marlboro have won 4 out of their last 5 since they lost to Trinity Hall earlier this season. Howell’s only loss on the season was to #7 Ocean Township in the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament and is off to its best start in recent years. Howell is led by senior Kerry DeStefano, junior Madison Smith and sophomore Kiera McKown. Marlboro is led by seniors Amanda Castro, Erica DiSimone and Varsha Simha.

Wall (2-6) at Point Boro (2-6) 5:15 - Both teams are not off to the start they hoped for, but look to turn that around in this C North matchup. This is the second of three times they met this season, the first Wall won 56-48 in the WOBM Classic. In that game junior Shayne Eldridge scored a game high 22 points for Wall, while sophomore Katherine Henn scored 18 for the Panthers.

Tuesday 1/10

#6 Rumson-Fair Haven (5-4) at #3 RBC (10-0) 5:15 - Rumson plays one of the most difficult schedules in the state and it does not get any easier against RBC. RBC has a balance of senior leadership and young freshmen who can get up and down the court. Rumson is led by senior Julia Corsentino and junior Raquel Guidetti, who is coming back from an injury during Christmas break.

Barnegat (5-5) at Manchester (6-5) 5:30 - In a B South matchup, both Barnegat and Manchester will look to move closer to the top of the division to catch Central Regional. Barnegat will be looking for their third straight win led by senior Cara McCoy and sophomore Emma Thornton. Manchester is led by junior Devyn Quigley who is averaging just under 38 points a game.

Monmouth (6-2) at Shore Regional (8-1) 5:30 - Shore will look to stay undefeated in C South ahead of their matchup with Ocean on Thursday, while Monmouth will look to show the division is a three team race. Monmouth is led by junior Mia Troese, who is having a good start to the season after missing last year due to injury. Shore is led by senior Rylee Drahos, but teammates Reese Fiore and Conley Smolokoff have stepped up to give the Blue Devils scoring options.

Thursday 1/12

#7 Ocean Township (9-0) at Shore Regional (8-1) 5:30 - This is round 1 to decide who is atop of C South. Shore won last year in one of the most exciting games of the year 51-49. Ocean is led by junior Eli Clark, who has taken her game to the next level and is coming off a career high 30 points against Manchester. The Blue Devils are more dangerous this season getting important offensive production from junior Conley Smolokoff, sophomore Reese Fiore who leads the team in scoring and freshman Ava Coyle.

Howell (9-1) at #5 Trinity Hall (11-1) 5:30 - If Howell beats Marlboro early this week, they will face Trinity Hall with a chance of getting top spot in A North. That will be no easy task with junior Nina Emnace leading the way for Trinity Hall, who is averaging 19.5 points and just under 4 steals a game. Howell has a balanced offensive attack with senior Kerry DeStefano, junior Madison Smith and sophore Kiera McKown averaging just under 27 points a game between them.

Friday 1/13

Central Regional (6-3) at Barnegat (5-5) 6:00 - What can be a battle for the top spot in B South, Central Regional is undefeated in the division and Barnegat has one defeat coming into the week. Central is led by seniors Kelsey DiMichele and Riley Coltenback, who can both score and rebound.

Long Island Lutheran at #1 St. John Vianney 7:00 - A dream matchup for basketball fans, the #1 team in the ESPN rankings comes to New Jersey to face the #1 team in NJ and #11 in ESPN rankings. SJV has a strong senior class that has been tested by some of the best teams in the country over the last two years. They are led by senior Zoe Brooks, who just scored her career high against Life Center 35 points. Not only is she a great scorer, but her court vision is amount the best. Senior Bre Delaney is having more of an offensive impact this season and junior Julia Karpell has taken it up another level from last season.

Saturday 1/14

The State and The Shore Fight for a Cure @ Donovan Catholic

Middletown North (2-7) vs Marlboro (5-3) 9:30

Colts Neck (4-4) vs Hightstown (8-1) 11:00

Manchester (6-5) vs Shore Regional (8-1) 12:30

Jackson Memorial vs Holmdel 2:00

#2 St. Rose (8-1) vs Ewing (11-0) 3:30

Donovan Catholic (2-5) vs Notre Dame (6-4) 5:00

#5 Trinity Hall (11-1) vs Shawnee (10-1) 6:30

#8 Red Bank Regional (5-4) vs Wall (2-6) 8:00

