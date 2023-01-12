Get our free mobile app

Hoop Group Boardwalk Showcase | Preview

At Brookdale Community College

Ranney 59, Holmdel 50

Senior Isaac Hester scored a game-high 24 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists and the Panthers (5-4) rolled to their fifth straight win after a 0-4 start by shooting down the Hornets (4-4).

Junior Drew Buck added 16 points, including 11 in the second half, and sophomore MeSean Williams pitched in 14 for Ranney, which fell behind, 3-0, scored seven straight points and never trailed again.

Junior Ben Kipnis scored 17 points while grabbing nine rebounds and classmate Nick Seeloch added 14 points to lead Holmdel.

Gill St. Bernard’s 55, No. 9 CBA 39

Freshman Dorsett Mulcahy scored 17 points and the Knights (7-2) silenced CBA during the second quarter on the way to a win over the Colts (4-5).

Senior Will Bradley scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and senior Joe White added 12 for CBA, which went scoreless for nearly nine minutes between the end of the first quarter, the entirety of the second and the first 13 seconds of the third. Gill St. Bernard's outscored the Colts, 15-0, in the second to take a 31-8 lead into the half.

No. 2 Manasquan 73, Hightstown 47

Sophomore Darius Adams scored a game-high 20 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists and classmate Griffin Linstra earned game MVP honors for his double-double and shut-down defense as the Warriors (7-3) handled the Rams (6-4).

Linstra finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and held Hightstown guard and second-leading scorer Keenan Reiss (17 points per game) to four points.

Senior Quinn Peters chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds and classmate Jack Dettlinger contributed 11 points and eight rebounds for Manasquan.

No. 1 St. Rose 63, St. John Vianney 43

Freshman Jayden Hodge scored a game-high 22 points and junior Matt Hodge came up one assist shy of a triple-double as the Purple Roses (9-0) blew the game open in the third quarter on the way to a win over the Lancers (4-5) -- their ninth straight victory to open the season.

Matt Hodge and sophomore Bryan Ebeling each finished with 12 points, with Hodge also collecting 12 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. Senior Jackson Gordon also chipped in eight points off the bench for St. Rose, which turned a five-point halftime lead into a 50-32 advantage by the end of the third by outscoring St. John Vianney, 22-9 in the quarter.

Senior Kyle Verriest led St. John Vianney with 14 points.

Red Bank Catholic 74, No. 8 Red Bank 65

Junior Tyler Burnham turned in a dominant performance with 30 points and 15 rebounds and the Caseys (6-4) rode the 6-foot-6 center to a win over the Bucs (5-4).

Sophomore Ryan Prior added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Red Bank Catholic, including four three-pointers. Junior Colin Cavanaugh chipped in 12 points and seven assists and junior Pasquale Sabino contributed 10 points and six assists for RBC.

Junior Braydon Kirkpatrick led Red Bank with 25 points, while senior Nick Valentino added 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the loss. Senior Colin Teter also contributed 11 points for the Bucs.

Non-Division

Shore 47, Freehold Boro 43

Senior Liam Gajewski and junior Alex George each scored 14 points and the Blue Devils (7-0) racked up their seventh straight win to open the season by topping the Colonials (4-6) on the road.

Junior Christian DiGiso led Freehold Boro with a game-high 16 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists, while junior Sam Cranwell added 10 points and sophomore Brian Tassey contributed nine points, eight rebounds and three assists in the loss.

Keyport 68, Pinelands 35

Junior Max Judson pumped in 24 points and the Red Raiders (6-2) rolled to a win over the Wildcats (2-8).

Sophomore Dominico Dispenza also scored 12 points and junior Mike Nichols chipped in 10 for Keyport.

Freshman Josh Barongo and senior Mike Hall each scored 10 points to lead Pinelands.

Manalapan 58, Middletown North 45

Junior Anthony Leger scored 20 points and the Braves (5-4) pulled out a road win over the Lions (3-7). Senior Jake Buchman added 12 points and junior Phil Pearlman chipped in 10 for Manalapan.

Sophomore Colin Byrne led Middletown North with 14 points.

Southern 48, Long Branch 30

Junior Caden Schubiger scored a game-high 17 points and the Rams (7-2) cruised to a win over the Green Wave (1-9).

Senior Pat Gaffney added eight points and seven rebounds and both senior Tom Menegus (seven points, 10 rebounds) and sophomore Justin Silva (seven points, five rebounds, four assists) contributed all-around efforts for Southern.

Senior Bruce Gooding led Long Branch with 14 points.

No. 5 Brick Memorial 75, Point Beach 44

Senior Josh Michigan erupted for 35 points and classmate Dorian Alston threw in 21 as the Mustangs (7-2) bounced back from Thursday's loss to Southern by pounding the Garnet Gulls (5-3).

Senior Kevin Burns scored 16 points to lead Point Beach, while junior Scot Crowley added 11 in the loss.

Howell 55, Toms River East 44

Junior D.J. Orloff scored 18 points and the Rebels (4-5) topped the Raiders (3-7) on the road. Junior Chris Meehan added 15 points and senior Damien Padilla pitched in 11 for Howell.

Senior Dylan Russell led Toms River East with 13 points and 10 rebounds, with senior Manny Vargas contributing 12 points and five assists and senior Jacob Mathus chipping in 12 points.

Non-Conference

Henry Hudson 59, Piscataway Magnet 45

Senior Jax Ross scored 20 points and sophomore Jack Fitzpatrick added 18 to power the Admirals (5-4) to a win over Piscataway Magnet (1-7).

Steinert 35, Monmouth 33

Monmouth senior Ta'haj Wiggins scored 12 points to equal a game-high, but the Spartans (2-8) edged out the Falcons (6-4).

Rumson-Fair Haven 47, Lawrence 35

Sophomore Luke Schorr nailed five three-pointers on the way to a game-high 23 points and the Bulldogs (6-2) got back in the win column by downing the Cardinals (0-9).

Junior Nick Rigby added 11 points and senior Mason Yablonski netted 10 for Rumson-Fair Haven.

Middletown South 62, North Bergen 60

Senior Pat Brown, junior Owen Richter and sophomore Brady Hahn each scored 14 points and the Eagles (4-4) rode a balanced attack to a road win over the Bruins (8-3).

Senior Dylan Csik also poured in 13 points for Middletown South, which survived 2-for-8 shooting from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.

Coaches vs. Cancer

At Montgomery High School

Ocean 55, Montgomery 52

Sophomore Zayier Dean scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the third quarter and the Spartans (6-3) rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to hand the Cougars (3-7) their fifth straight loss, while also ending their own two-game skid.

Dean also posted 12 rebounds and three assists, while fellow sophomore Ron Richardson added 17 points and gave Ocean its first lead, 51-50, on a layup with under 2:30 to go.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Seagull Classic

At Holy Spirit High School

Ocean City 57, Southern 49

Sophomore Justin Silva scored nine points and senior Tom Menegus added eight points and seven rebounds, but the Rams (7-3) fell to the Spartans in the opening game of the Seagull Classic.

St. Augustine 76, No. 10 Toms River North 44