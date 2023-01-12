Get our free mobile app

Class A North

No. 9 CBA 66, Manalapan 39

Sophomore Justin Fuerbacher scored a career high 24 points and the Colts (4-3, 1-0) used a fast start to race past the Braves (3-4, 2-1) in their first Class A North divisional game.

Junior Peter Noble added 18 points on five three-pointers and senior Will Bradley threw in 15 points for CBA, which opened the game on a 9-0 run and established an 18-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Junior Anthony Leger led Manalapan with 10 points.

No. 4 Freehold Twp. 61, Howell 46

Senior Jayden Holmes-Cotter powered up for 26 points and 16 rebounds and the Patriots (6-1, 1-0) stormed past the Rebels (3-4, 0-2) in their Class A North divisional opener.

Senior Malachi Harris also posted 22 points and six steals for Freehold Township, which overwhelmed Howell with a 29-11 first-quarter advantage.

Junior D.J. Orloff led Howell with 12 points and senior Damien Padilla pitched in 11 in the loss.

Class A Central

Matawan 80, Holmdel 73

Sophomore Jayden Elijah went off for 28 points and 22 rebounds and the Huskies (3-4, 1-2) shot down the Hornets (4-3, 2-2) in a big Class A Central win, with three starters eclipsing the 20-point threshold.

Sophomore Chauncey Brown and senior Colin Haluska each added 21 points with four three-pointers, with Brown adding five assists and Haluska contributing eight points and four assists as well.

Junior Ben Kipnis scored a team-high 26 points and classmate Nick Seeloch added 22 to lead Holmdel.

No. 6 Raritan 49, Long Branch 34

Senior Jack O'Leary poured in 23 points to go with eight rebounds while classmate Mike Diller added 14 and 10 as the Rockets (6-0, 3-0) rolled past the Green Wave (1-7, 1-2) for their sixth straight win to open the season.

Senior Bruce Gooding netted 16 points and classmate Anubis Roman added 12 to lead Long Branch.

St. John Vianney 57, Freehold Boro 49

Senior Connor Howard led a balanced St. John Vianney offensive effort with 15 points and the Lancers (4-3, 3-1) topped the Colonials (3-5, 0-3).

Sophomore Aiden Ur added 11 points, with senior Kyle Verriest chipping in 10 rebounds and seven assists and junior Emanuel Domingo also plucking 11 rebounds.

Junior Christian DeGiso led Freehold Boro with 21 points and sophomore Brian Tassey contributed 17 in the loss.

Class B North

Rumson-Fair Haven 37, No. 8 Red Bank 32

Sophomore Luke Schorr scored 11 points and junior Sean Trinder added 10 off the bench to spark the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1) to a road win over the Bucs (4-3, 1-2) in the Ridge Road Rivalry.

Junior Jackson Ackerman also scored 11 points -- including a half-court shot to close out the first half -- to lead Red Bank while senior teammate Collin Teter chipped in 10 in the loss.

Red Bank Catholic 54, No. 7 Colts Neck 43

Junior Colin Cavanaugh scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and the Caseys (4-4, 3-0) closed out a win over the Cougars (5-2, 2-1) four days after losing to Colts Neck in the WOBM Christmas Classic consolation round.

Junior Tyler Burnham added 14 points and sophomore Ryan Prior pitched in 11 for Red Bank Catholic, which took a commanding, 29-14 lead into halftime before Colts Neck cut the deficit in half by the end of the third quarter, 38-31.

Middletown South 68, Middletown North 54

Senior Pat Brown scored 18 points and classmate Dylan Csik added 16 as the Eagles (3-4, 1-2) shut down the Lions (3-5, 0-3) in the second half to secure a win over their crosstown rivals.

Junior Ryan Denery scored all 10 of his points in the second half and senior Alex Lescavage added nine points on three three-pointers for Middletown South, which outscored Middletown North, 37-22, in the second half.

Junior Owen Richter also contributed seven points, six rebounds and six assists in the win.

Sophomore Ryan Barnao led Middletown North with 18 points and junior Jason Quardt added 13 in the loss. Barnao scored 10 of his points in the first half, while Quardt and senior Mac Colantino (nine points) each added nine before the break.

Class C North

Ranney 62, Wall 44

Senior Isaac Hester posted 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists and the Panthers (3-4, 1-2) coasted to a win over the Crimson Knights (0-8, 0-3) -- their third straight victory after a 0-4 start.

Junior J.T. Cook and freshman Shaan Nayar each added 10 for Ranney.

Senior Matt Eisenberg led Wall with 11 points.

No. 1 St. Rose 49, Neptune 31

Freshman Jayden Hodge scored a game-high 18 points and the Purple Roses (8-0, 3-0) shook off a slow start to handle the Scarlet Fliers (3-3, 1-2), extending their season-opening winning streak to eight games.

Sophomore Bryan Ebeling added 13 points and senior Matt Hodge chipped in 10 for St. Rose, which fell in an early 5-0 hole before coming to life early enough to grab a 13-11 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Sophomore Andrew Petry led Neptune with eight points.

No. 2 Manasquan 66, Point Boro 25

Sophomore Darius Adams led a balanced effort with 13 points and the Warriors (6-3, 2-1) rolled to a win over the previously-unbeaten Panthers (6-1, 2-1).

Junior Alex Konov added 11 points, while both junior Ryan Frauenheim and senior Jack Dettlinger added nine apiece for Manasquan, which outscored Point Boro, 28-6, in the third quarter to open up a 49-16 lead heading into the fourth.

Senior Stephen Mellett led Point Boro with 10 points.

Non-Division

No. 3 Jackson Memorial 60, Ocean 50

Senior Samir Padilla scored 22 points, including the 1,000th of his high school career, and the Jaguars (7-1) held off a second-half surge from the Spartans (5-2) to pick up the road win while ending Ocean's five-game winning streak.

Senior Respect Tyleek added 18 points and junior Sean Hubbard netted nine for Jackson Memorial, which built up a 38-21 halftime lead that shrunk to 54-50 by the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Zayier Dean led all scorers with 29 points while also pitching in five rebounds and five assists to pace Ocean.

Point Beach 49, Brick 46

Senior Kevin Burns scored 14 points and the Garnet Gulls (4-2) pulled out a road win over the Green Dragons (2-5).

Senior Kyle Kolans and freshman Jacob Edgecomb each hit go-ahead three-pointers in the fourth quarter, with Kolans finishing with nine points and Edgecomb going for six. Junior Stephen Seaman also added 10 points for Point Beach.

Senior Alex Jenkoski led Brick with 13 points and classmate Brandon Farber posted 12 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

No. 5 Brick Memorial 62, Lacey 52

Senior Josh Michigan scored a game-high 27 points to go with six rebounds and the Mustangs (6-1) fought off the Lions (4-3) for a road win.

Senior Dorian Alston added 16 points and classmate Brian Starrett pitched in eight points, five rebounds and nine assists for Brick Memorial.

Senior Chris Venturoso put up 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Lacey, while classmates Troy Buxton and Ryan Fitzgerald each poured in 12 points in defeat.

No. 10 Toms River North 62, Manchester 47

Senior Delani Hyde led a balanced attack with 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots as the Mariners (6-2) pulled away for their second win over the Hawks (2-6) in the last six days.

Juniors Owen Baker and Garrett Dusheck each added 11 points in the win, with Baker also picking off seven steaks. Junior Tareq Council contributed eight points, eight rebounds, five steals and four blocks, while sophomore Sherrod Nelson dished out eight assists to go with his five points for Toms River North.

Junior Josh Love scored 16 points and senior Evan Weiner added 14 to lead Manchester.

Toms River East 76, Jackson Liberty 57

Senior Dylan Russell went for 19 points, 12 rebounds and four assists and the Raiders (3-5) rolled to a win over the Lions (0-7) behind a 23-5 run during the third quarter that turned a three-point halftime deficit into a 15-point lead.

Junior Steve Scorsone added 15 points and five rebounds, senior Soren Wilson posted 12 points and seven rebounds and junior Jackson Markovitch contributed nine points, five assists and six steals for Toms River East.

Junior Dylan Caldeira exploded for a career-high 35 points to lead Jackson Liberty, including seven three-pointers. Junior Lukas Latvys also poured in 13 points in the loss.

Toms River South 49, Barnegat 44

Junior Kai Barckley scored 10 of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter and the Indians (2-5) outscored the Bengals (1-7), 21-11, over the final eight minutes to pull out the road victory.

Senior Mazaiah Brown-Height added 11 points for Toms River South, including three three-pointers, while junior Jordan Jones added eight points.

Junior Jamari Smith led Barnegat with a game-high 21 points.

Southern 57, Donovan Catholic 45

Senior Pat Gaffney scored 19 points to go with five rebounds and three assists, while classmate Tom Menegus posted a double-double as the Rams (5-2) closed out a win over the Griffins (1-5).

Menegus finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists and sophomore teammate Justin Silva chipped in 12 points for Southern.

Zach LaBarca led Donovan Catholic with 14 points and sophomore Ryan Jacobs added 12 in the loss.

Monmouth 49, Pinelands 38

Sophomore James Curley scored 16 points and senior T.J. Thomasson added 11 as the Falcons (5-3) topped the Wildcats (2-6) to snap a two-game skid.

Keyport 69, Lakewood 54

Sophomore Dominic Dispenza scored 18 points and juniors Mike Ford and Mike Nichols each chipped in 15 to spark the Red Raiders (5-1) to a win over the Piners (1-5).

Senior Derrick Marsh led Lakewood with a game-high 24 points.

Non-Conference

Henry Hudson 74, Warren Tech 22

Sophomore Jack Fitzpatrick scored a game-high 19 points -- including 16 in the first half -- and the Admirals (4-4) coasted to a win over Warren Tech.

Junior Damyon Sparks-Edwards scored 10 of 12 of his points in the first half and senior Jax Ross scored all 10 of his in the first quarter for Henry Hudson. Freshman Blakely Smith scored all eight of his points in the second quarter and senior Jeff Foulks hit three second-half three-pointers to finish with nine points in the win.