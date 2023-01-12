Get our free mobile app

Class A North

No. 4 Freehold Twp. 71, No. 9 CBA 70 (2 OT)

Senior Jayden Holmes-Cotter posted 24 points and 18 rebounds and made one of two Freehold Township game-tying shots as time expired in regulation in overtime as the Patriots pulled out a road win over the Colts.

Freehold Township trailed, 45-36, with under two minutes to go in the third quarter and rallied to take a 52-50 lead with 5:30 left. The Patriots again faced a steep challenge when CBA went up, 59-53, with a minute left, but Freehold Township scored the final six points of regulation.

Senior James McCarthy hit two free throws and sophomore Jordan Conover hit a reverse layup off a turnover with 30 seconds left to cut the CBA lead to two. The Colts missed two free throws and with time winding down, senior Malachi Harris got the ball to sophomore Nick Cardone, who slipped a pass to Holmes-Cotter underneath the basket. The 6-foot-5 senior went right up with it and scored as the fourth-quarter clock expired, tying the game at 59-59.

CBA again put itself in position to close out the game in overtime with a 63-60 lead with 1:15 left, but Holmes-Cotter found McCarthy for a layup and CBA junior Peter Noble hit one of two free throws with 26 seconds left to give the Patriots another chance.

Holmes-Cotter hit a long three right after the whistle blew for a Freehold Township timeout with 4.6 seconds left and out of a timeout, Cardone found Harris on the opposite side of the court, where the senior drove to the rim for the tying layup as the clock ran out.

Harris came through with another big driving basket to cut CBA's lead to 68-67 in the second overtime and Cardone hit a pair of free throws to give the Patriots a 69-68 lead with 1:26 left. CBA responded with a go-ahead jumper by sophomore Justin Fuerbacher, only for Holmes-Cotter to scored on a putback with 11 seconds left to give the Patriots a 71-70 lead.

On the final possession, CBA got the ball to leading scorer Will Bradley, but McCarthy blocked Bradley's three-point attempt to end the game.

Cardone poured in 20 points and Harris finished with 12 for Freehold Township. Bradley led CBA with 19 points, while Fuerbacher put up 17 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Connor Andree also contributed 15 points off the bench in the loss.

Class A South

No. 3 Jackson Memorial 59, Toms River East 40

Senior Samir Padilla sat out the first half, the came out and scored a game-high 15 points after halftime to help lead the Jaguars to a win over the Raiders.

Senior Keith Adame added 14 points, senior Caleb Frage poured in nine and senior Respect Tyleek distributed a career-high 14 assists to go with five points for Jackson Memorial, which nursed a 24-19 halftime lead.

Junior Jason McKelvey led Toms River East with 15 points and senior Jacob Mathus added 11 in the loss.

No. 10 Toms River North 54, Toms River South 37

Junior Micah Ford scored a game-high 20 points and the Mariners pulled away for a win over the Indians after a tight first half.

Ford and classmate Owen Baker each scored eight points in the third quarter, during which Toms River North outscored their crosstown rival, 24-8, to open up a 20-point lead. Baker finished with eight points and six assists, while senior Delani Hyde added eight points, 11 rebounds and six blocks for the Mariners.

Sophomore Jordan Jones scored 12 points and senior Mazaiah Brown-Height poured in eight to lead Toms River South.

Southern 42, No. 5 Brick Memorial 39

Junior Caden Schubiger scored 16 points and senior Tom Menegus posted another double-double as the Rams went on the road to pick up a key Class A South win over Mustangs to take over sole possession of first place in the division early in the season.

Menegus finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, including a tiebreaking conversion inside to break a 36-36 tie with two minutes left, giving Southern the lead for good.

Senior Dorian Alston lead Brick Memorial with a game-high 17 points and classmates Brian Starrett and Josh Michigan each netted eight in the loss.

Class B Central

Asbury Park 55, Keansburg 31

Shaborn Goodman led three seniors in double-figure scoring with 17 points and the Blue Bishops handled the Titans.

Davon Foster added 15 points and Jai'Sun Brown pitched in 13 for Asbury Park.

Senior Jaheim Hill led Keansburg with 17 points.

Point Beach 44, Keyport 41

Senior Kevin Burns converted a tie-breaking three-point play with seven seconds left and the Garnet Gulls won an intense, Class B Central game over the Red Raiders.

Burns finished with nine points, while senior Kyle Kolans scored 19 points and hit two pivotal three-pointers in the fourth quarter. Junior Stephen Seaman also scored nine points for Point Beach.

Junior Mike Ford scored 13 points and senior Terrek Mimes chipped in 11 to pace Keyport.

Class B South

Central 39, Brick 29

Junior Miles Chevalier scored 15 points along with three assists and three steals as the Golden Eagles used another strong defensive performance to top the Green Dragons.

Senior Carlos Medina-Farres added nine points and 10 rebounds for Central, which played without senior point guard John Truhan and sophomore sixth man Royalty Riley.

Senior Brandon Farber led Brick with nine points.

Lacey 65, Manchester 58

Senior Chris Venturoso scored 26 points to go with six rebounds and the Lions topped the Hawks on the road.

Senior Troy Buxton also poured in 16 points for Lacey.

Barnegat 34, Pinelands 14

Junior Jamari Smith scored a game-high 11 points and the Bengals rode a dominant, 23-3, first-half to pick up a win over the Wildcats.

Class C South

Shore 64, Jackson Liberty 41

Senior Liam Gajewski scored 19 points and junior Alex George added 15 to help the Blue Devils cruise past the Lions to their sixth straight victory to open the season.

Senior Donovan Hughes also poured in nine points in the Shore effort.

Monmouth 58, Ocean 44

Seniro Ta'haj Wiggins returned from a five-game absence to score 14 points and grab 11 rebounds as the Falcons rolled to a win over the Spartans.

Senior T.J. Thomasson scored a team-high 18 points to lead Monmouth and senior Jake Bauer also chipped in 14 points in the win.

Senior Brandon Loughlin led Ocean with 19 points and eight rebounds, with junior Keith Allen chipping in 10 points. Monmouth held Ocean's sophomore duo of Zayier Dean (five) and Ron Richardson (seven) to a combined 12 points.

Donovan Catholic 65, Lakewood 39

Senior Pete Farlekas led a balanced effort with 14 points and the Griffins cruised to a win over the Piners.

Senior Brian Farrell chipped in 12 points and sophomore Ryan Jacobs chipped in 11 for Donovan Catholic.

Senior Derrick Marsh scored 13 points to lead Lakewood.

Non-Division

Manalapan 73, Long Branch 42

Junior Anthony Leger scored a game-high 25 points and the Braves rolled to a win over the Green Wave.

Senior Dylan Sullivan added 14 points for Manalapan while going 10-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Senior Bruce Gooding led Long Branch with 14 points.

Marlboro 57, Middletown North 54

Junior Steven Scimone hit a game-tying three-pointer as time expired in the fourth quarter and senior Sohan Eleti hit the go-ahead three-pointer in overtime to seal a thrilling, overtime win for the Mustangs over the Lions.

Junior Daniel Emasri hit a free throw to help stretch the Marlboro lead to 57-54 and also blocked a potential game-tying three-pointer to finish off the win.

Senior Alex Frank scored a game-high 24 points, Elmasri scored 10, Scimone poured in eight and Eleti finished with six for Marlboro.

Junior Luke Sheehan led Middletown North with 12 points, with classmate Jason Quardt added 11 and senior Mac Colantino netting 10 in the loss.

Ranney 54, Rumson-Fair Haven 42

Senior Isaac Hester took over with 23 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead the Panthers to a key road win over the Bulldogs -- Ranney's fourth straight win following a 0-4 start.

Junior Drew Buck added 16 points and six rebounds for Ranney.

Sophomore Luke Schorr scored 17 points and junior Nick Rigby chipped in 11 to lead Rumson.

No. 8 Red Bank 56, Wall 39

Matawan 52, Howell 47

Senior Colin Haluska scored 22 points and sophomore Chauncey Brown added 17 and four assists to spark the Huskies to their fourth straight win, this time by beating the Rebels at home.

Junior D.J. Orloff led Howell with 19 points.

Red Bank Catholic 69, St. John Vianney 57

Junior Colin Cavanaugh scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the second quarter and the Caseys rode four players in double-figures to a win over the Lancers.

Sophomore Ryan Prior added 17 points, junior Tyler Burnham netted 13 and sophomore Sean Saxton chipped in 10 for Red Bank Catholic.

Senior Connor Howard match Cavanaugh with 19 points to lead St. John Vianney, while sophomore Aiden Ur chipped in 15 and junior Emanuel Domingo scored 10 in the loss.