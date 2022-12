Get our free mobile app

Class A Central

Holmdel at No. 7 St. John Vianney, 7 p.m.

Non-Division

Brick at Asbury Park, 4 p.m.

Wall at Freehold Boro, 5:15 p.m.

No. 4 Jackson Memorial at Middletown North, 5:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Shore, 5:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m.

Long Branch at No. 10 Red Bank, 6:30 p.m.

Marlboro at Middletown South, 6:30 p.m.

Point Beach at Pinelands, 6:30 p.m.

Lacey at Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Red Bank Catholic at No. 2 St. Rose, 6:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Raritan, 6:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at No. 5 Freehold Twp., 7:30 p.m. at Howell

Non-Conference

Saddle River Day at No. 8 Ranney, 5:30 p.m.

Patrick School at No. 1 Manasquan, 6 p.m.