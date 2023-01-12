Class A North

Marlboro 64, Howell 49

Senior Alex Frank scored 16 points and classmate Sohan Eleti scored nine of his 14 in the second half as the Mustangs (4-3, 1-1) rode a big fourth quarter to a win over the Rebels (4-6, 0-3).

Junior Daniel Emasri chipped in 12 points for Marlboro, which outscored Howell, 20-7, in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Junior D.J. Orloff led Howell with a game-high 23 points and senior Damien Padilla added nine in the loss.

No. 4 Freehold Twp. 63, Manalapan 59

Senior Jayden Holmes-Cotter put up 24 points and 13 rebounds and scored the 1,000th point of his career in the second quarter to lead the Patriots (8-1, 3-0) to a win over the Braves (5-5, 2-2).

Senior Malachi Harris added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for Freehold Township and the Patriots took a 61-59 lead with under two minutes to go on a three-pointer by junior Andrew Silverman. The go-ahead shot was the third three of the game for Silverman, who finished with nine points.

Junior Anthony Leger led Manalapan with 16 points, while junior Phil Pearlman added 15 points and senior Kasaan Scott scored 12 in the loss.

Class A Central

No. 5 Raritan 39, Freehold Boro 30

Senior Jack O'Leary scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds to help the Rockets (9-0, 4-0) fight off the Colonials (4-7, 0-4) for their ninth straight win to open the season.

Senior Billy Tigar added nine points and classmate Mike Diller chipped in eight for Raritan.

Senior Mike Bisaha led Freehold Boro with 12 points and sophomore Brian Tassey chipped in 10 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks in the loss.

Holmdel 70, St. John Vianney 61 (OT)

Junior Nick Seeloch scored a game-high 21 points and classmate Ben Kipnis racked up 16 points, five rebounds and 11 assists as the Hornets (5-4, 3-2) outlasted the Lancers (4-6, 3-2) in overtime to sweep the season series from their crosstown rivals.

Sophomore C.J. Karis added 14 points, three assists and three steals and junior Will Gilfillan pitched in eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Holmdel.

Senior Connor Howard and junior Aiden Ur each scored 15 points to lead St. John Vianney, while senior Jordan Winnik added 12 and junior Emanuel Domingo had 11 in the loss.

Long Branch 53, Matawan 50

Senior Bruce Gooding scored 22 points and the Green Wave (2-9, 2-2) snapped their seven-game losing streak by snapping a five-game winning streak by the Huskies (5-5, 1-3).

Senior Amari Menter chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and three steals for Long Branch and classmate Roberto Fernandez posted 11 points, five rebounds and six assists in the win.

Class B North

No. 6 Colts Neck 71, Middletown North 66

Sophomore Vova Trotsko scored 26 points and went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help the Cougars (7-2, 3-1) close out the Lions (3-8, 0-4).

Senior Will Surdez also scored 19 points and junior Mike Belcher added nine for Colts Neck.

Senior Mac Colantino led five Middletown North players in double-figure scoring with 17 points. Junior Luke Sheehan added 15 points, junior Jason Quardt poured in 14, and senior Connor Dowd and sophomore Colin Byrne each contributed 10 for the Lions.

Middletown South 68, Red Bank 62

Sophomore brady Hahn scored 11 of his career-high 19 points in the second quarter and the Eagles (5-4, 2-2) soared to a win over the Bucs (5-5, 1-3).

Senior Pat Brown added 15 points and classmate Dylan Csik scored 14 for Middletown South, which outscored Red Bank, 37-21, in the middle two quarters to build a 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Senior Nick Valentino led Red Bank with a game-high 21 points and junior Braydon Kirkpatrick poured in 19 points in defeat.

Class C North

No. 1 St. Rose 61, Ranney 43

Junior Matt Hodge scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the second half and sophomore Bryan Ebeling scored 14 of his 16 in the first as the Purple Roses (10-0, 4-0) extended their winning streak to 10 games while halting a five-game winning streak by the Panthers (5-5, 1-3).

Hodge also produced 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks, while Ebeling -- who hit four first-half three-pointers and scored St. Rose's last 11 points of the first half -- added 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Freshman Jayden Hodge also added 16 points, four rebounds and six assists for St. Rose.

Senior Isaac Hester scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Ranney, extending his streak of 20-plus point games to 10 straight to open his senior campaign. Junior Drew Buck chipped in nine points and three steals for the Panthers.

No. 8 Point Boro 66, Wall 38

Junior Shane Ryan pumped in a career-high 28 points to headline another Panthers (8-1, 3-1) win, this time over the Crimson Knights (0-10, 0-4).

Junior Jake Venturoso added nine points for Point Boro, all of which came in the first three quarters.

Sophomore Demitri Tu scored all 15 of his points in the first half to lead Wall.

No. 2 Manasquan 51, Neptune 45

Sophomore Darius Adams scored 16 points and the Warriors (8-3, 3-1) dodged an upset at the hands of the Scarlet Fliers (3-5, 1-3) -- their first win of the season decided by fewer than 24 points.

Neptune scored six unanswered points during a one-minute span of the fourth quarter to take a 45-44 lead, but would not score again. Adams hit a free throw to tie the game and senior Quinn Peters scored on a putback with 3:30 left to give Manasquan a 47-45 lead.

Peters finished with 14 points and junior Ryan Frauenheim chipped in 15 for Manasquan.

Senior Anthony Banks led Neptune with 17 points and classmate C.J. Argilagos added eight, including the go-ahead jumper to make it 45-44 with 4:50 left.

Non-Conference

Lakewood 67, Academy Charter 35

Senior Derrick Marsh scored a career-high 31 points and the Piners (2-7) rolled to a win over Academy Charter.

Absegami 59, Barnegat 55

Junior Shawn Javines scored a career-high 16 points, but it was not enough to help the Bengals (2-8) in a loss to the Braves.