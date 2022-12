Get our free mobile app

Week 14

NJSIAA State Playoffs

Saturday, Dec. 3, at SHI Stadium, Rutgers University

Group 1 State Championship

Woodbury 31, Mountain Lakes 7

Group 3 State Championship

Old Tappan 24, Delsea 14

Group 4 State Championship

Millville 18, Northern Highlands 14

Sunday, Dec. 4, at SHI Stadium, Rutgers University

Group 2 State Championship

Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Caldwell, 12 p.m.

Group 5 State Championship

Toms River North vs. Passaic Tech, 3 p.m.

