SCT Semifinals Wednesday 2/15/23 Preview

By Nicholas Lowe & Doug Brustman

SCT Semifinals Wednesday 2/15/23

RWJ Barnabas Arena 6:00 pm & 7:45 pm

#1 SJV 26-0 vs #4 St. Rose 20-5

Key Players

SJV Head Coach Dawn Karpell

Zoe Brooks Sr. - 22.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 5.8 SPG

Ashley Sofilkanich Sr. - 11.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.1 BPG

Julia Karpell Jr. - 7.5 PPG, 2.2 APG, 1.8 SPG

Madison Kocis Fr. - 7.5 PPG, 1.7 SPG

Janie Bachman Sr. - 7.6 PPG, 5.22 RPG, 2.5 SPG

Bre Delaney Sr. - 6.2 PPG, 2.4 RPG

St. Rose Head Coach Mary Beth Chambers

Jada Lynch Fr. - 13.4 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2 SPG

Rosie Scognamiglio Sr. - 9.5 PPG, 4.12 RPG, 1.9 SPG

Julia Whesper Sr. - 8.7 PPG, 3 RPG,

Cassidy Kruisi So. - 7.7 PPG,

Key Wins

SJV - Bishop McNamara 70-54, New Providence 68-43, University 75-52, Life Center 75-57,Gil St. Bernard 59-42, Long Island Lutheran 59-48, Saddle River Day 76-45, Ewing 58-45, Montclair Immaculate 72-68, Christ The King 67-40

St. Rose - Gil St. Bernard 50-36, Manasquan 45-33, Ewing 66-61, Albertus Magnus 51-46, Rumson-Fair Haven 2x, Trinity Hall 2x.

Team Summaries

SJV - They have beaten some of the country’s best teams this year, including #1 Long Island Lutheran. NC State commit Zoe Brooks can beat you with her scoring and passing. SJV wears teams down and Coack Karpell is the best at making second half adjustments. SJV group of seniors have been here before, winning their 100th game against Holmdel in the quarterfinals, an impressive accomplishment considering one season was the Covid season.

St. Rose - They played one of the most challenging schedules in the Shore Conference and have some big wins against some of the states Top 20. Freshman Jada Lynch had a great rookie season and can beat you inside or outside on offense. Coach Chambers always has the Roses ready defensively for each game. St. Rose will rely on seniors Rosie Scognamiglio and Julia Whesper to provide leadership and step up when SJV puts the pressure on. St. Rose lost senior Maggie Cavanaugh, who can fill every stat line, to an injury in the middle of the season.

Picks - Nick SJV

Doug SJV

#2 RBC 23-1 vs #3 Manasquan 19-5

Key Players

RBC Head Coach Joe Montano

Addy Nyemchek Fr. - 9.7 PPG

Tessa Carman So. - 7.6 PPG

Kate Liggio Fr. - 7.3 PPG

Christina Liggio So. - 7.1 PPG

Casey Prior Sr. - 6.8 PPG

Manasquan Head Coach Lisa Kukoda

Hope Masonius Jr. - 14 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2 APG

Katie Collins Jr. - 9.7 PPG, 6.8 RPG

McKenna Karlson Jr. - 7.3 PPG, 1.8 SPG

Olivia Shaughnessy So. - 6 PPG

Rylyn Orlando Sr. - 5.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG

Key Wins

RBC - Manasquan 59-42, Scranton Prep (PA) 44-36, New Providence 57-34, Ocean Twp 46-36, Rumson-Fair Haven 2x

Manasquan - Archbishop Carroll (PA) 55-45, Sparta 51-41, Shawnee 44-43, Trinity Hall 46-41, Rumson-Fair Haven 51-39, St. Rose 44-29

Team Summaries

RBC - RBC has a mix of senior leadership and talented freshmen. RBC starts with the upperclassmen and will bring in the freshmen like a hockey line change midway through the 1st quarter. After that Coach Montano will mix and match until he finds the right matchups. RBC can have anyone lead them in scoring in any game. Freshman Addy Nyemchek can score inside or outside for RBC and the Liggio sisters can all shoot the ball very well. Seniors Casey Prior is consistent on both sides of the ball and has hit big shots in her career.

Manasquan - The Warriors got a big shot in the arm when junior transfer Carli Lapinski became eligible to play. Her and Collins make it hard for teams to defend with their height and should provide Manasquan with a rebounding advantage. Junior Hope Masonius is a player that can score and see the floor and make that pass to the open teammate. Junior McKenna Karlson has always been a good defender and this year she has shown she can hit the big shot as she has become a bigger part of the Manasquan offensive.

Picks: Nick RBC

Doug RBC

