SCT Semifinals Wednesday 2/15/23 Preview
By Nicholas Lowe & Doug Brustman SSN Contributor
SCT Semifinals Wednesday 2/15/23
RWJ Barnabas Arena 6:00 pm & 7:45 pm
#1 SJV 26-0 vs #4 St. Rose 20-5
Key Players
SJV Head Coach Dawn Karpell
Zoe Brooks Sr. - 22.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 5.8 SPG
Ashley Sofilkanich Sr. - 11.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.1 BPG
Julia Karpell Jr. - 7.5 PPG, 2.2 APG, 1.8 SPG
Madison Kocis Fr. - 7.5 PPG, 1.7 SPG
Janie Bachman Sr. - 7.6 PPG, 5.22 RPG, 2.5 SPG
Bre Delaney Sr. - 6.2 PPG, 2.4 RPG
St. Rose Head Coach Mary Beth Chambers
Jada Lynch Fr. - 13.4 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2 SPG
Rosie Scognamiglio Sr. - 9.5 PPG, 4.12 RPG, 1.9 SPG
Julia Whesper Sr. - 8.7 PPG, 3 RPG,
Cassidy Kruisi So. - 7.7 PPG,
Key Wins
SJV - Bishop McNamara 70-54, New Providence 68-43, University 75-52, Life Center 75-57,Gil St. Bernard 59-42, Long Island Lutheran 59-48, Saddle River Day 76-45, Ewing 58-45, Montclair Immaculate 72-68, Christ The King 67-40
St. Rose - Gil St. Bernard 50-36, Manasquan 45-33, Ewing 66-61, Albertus Magnus 51-46, Rumson-Fair Haven 2x, Trinity Hall 2x.
Team Summaries
SJV - They have beaten some of the country’s best teams this year, including #1 Long Island Lutheran. NC State commit Zoe Brooks can beat you with her scoring and passing. SJV wears teams down and Coack Karpell is the best at making second half adjustments. SJV group of seniors have been here before, winning their 100th game against Holmdel in the quarterfinals, an impressive accomplishment considering one season was the Covid season.
St. Rose - They played one of the most challenging schedules in the Shore Conference and have some big wins against some of the states Top 20. Freshman Jada Lynch had a great rookie season and can beat you inside or outside on offense. Coach Chambers always has the Roses ready defensively for each game. St. Rose will rely on seniors Rosie Scognamiglio and Julia Whesper to provide leadership and step up when SJV puts the pressure on. St. Rose lost senior Maggie Cavanaugh, who can fill every stat line, to an injury in the middle of the season.
Picks - Nick SJV
Doug SJV
#2 RBC 23-1 vs #3 Manasquan 19-5
Key Players
RBC Head Coach Joe Montano
Addy Nyemchek Fr. - 9.7 PPG
Tessa Carman So. - 7.6 PPG
Kate Liggio Fr. - 7.3 PPG
Christina Liggio So. - 7.1 PPG
Casey Prior Sr. - 6.8 PPG
Manasquan Head Coach Lisa Kukoda
Hope Masonius Jr. - 14 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2 APG
Katie Collins Jr. - 9.7 PPG, 6.8 RPG
McKenna Karlson Jr. - 7.3 PPG, 1.8 SPG
Olivia Shaughnessy So. - 6 PPG
Rylyn Orlando Sr. - 5.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG
Key Wins
RBC - Manasquan 59-42, Scranton Prep (PA) 44-36, New Providence 57-34, Ocean Twp 46-36, Rumson-Fair Haven 2x
Manasquan - Archbishop Carroll (PA) 55-45, Sparta 51-41, Shawnee 44-43, Trinity Hall 46-41, Rumson-Fair Haven 51-39, St. Rose 44-29
Team Summaries
RBC - RBC has a mix of senior leadership and talented freshmen. RBC starts with the upperclassmen and will bring in the freshmen like a hockey line change midway through the 1st quarter. After that Coach Montano will mix and match until he finds the right matchups. RBC can have anyone lead them in scoring in any game. Freshman Addy Nyemchek can score inside or outside for RBC and the Liggio sisters can all shoot the ball very well. Seniors Casey Prior is consistent on both sides of the ball and has hit big shots in her career.
Manasquan - The Warriors got a big shot in the arm when junior transfer Carli Lapinski became eligible to play. Her and Collins make it hard for teams to defend with their height and should provide Manasquan with a rebounding advantage. Junior Hope Masonius is a player that can score and see the floor and make that pass to the open teammate. Junior McKenna Karlson has always been a good defender and this year she has shown she can hit the big shot as she has become a bigger part of the Manasquan offensive.
Picks: Nick RBC
Doug RBC