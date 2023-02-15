Get our free mobile app

Southern Regional captured the 2023 NJSIAA Group 5 state championship with a 41-14 victory over Phillipsburg on Sunday, Feb. 12 at Rutgers University's Jersey Mike's Arena.

The Rams completed one of the best seasons in program history by taking down the Stateliners, who were the defending state champions, for the second time this season. Senior Riley O'Boyle (215), freshman Anthony Mason (!06), freshman Atilla Vigilante (113), sophomore Scottie Sari (120), and senior Conor Collins (126) combined to give Southern a 21-4 lead through the first six bouts and sophomore Wyatt Stout delivered a 5-2 decision over Gavin Hawk at 132 pounds to send the Rams on their way to an emphatic victory. Collins and senior Cole Velardi (165) won by fall, junior Matt Henrich (150) won by technical fall, O'Boyle, Mason, and Sari won by major decision and Vigilante, Stout, sophomore Hayden Hochstrasser (144), and senior Nick Bennet (157) won by decision.

The state championship is Southern's fifth in program history, joining the Group 4 title won in 2005 and Group 5 titles captured in 2016, 2019, and 2020.

READ MORE: 2023 Southern stakes claim as one of the program's all-time great team

Southern finished with a 19-1 record, its only defeat coming to Delbarton, which was No. 1 in the state until St. Joseph (Montvale) scored a stunning 28-24 upset in Sunday's Non-Public A state final. Along the way, Southern stacked up dominant wins over Group 4 finalist Jackson Memorial, Central Jersey Group 4 finalist Brick Memorial, Group 4 semifinalist Mount Olive, Group 2 state champion High Point, Group 2 semifinalist South Plainfield, plus Kingsway and Phillipsburg, and an epic victory over Christian Brothers Academy in a Shore Conference No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup.

2023 Group 5 Wrestling State Final: Southern vs. Phillipsburg