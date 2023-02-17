Get our free mobile app

The postseason road to an individual state championship will begin this Saturday when the NJSIAA's 32 district tournaments are contested. The top three finishers in each of the 14 weight classes will advance to next week's eight region tournaments. From there, the top four finishers punch their ticket to Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City for the state tournament.

The Shore Conference is spread across 10 districts in four regions. Most teams are in Region 6 with some others in Region 5 and Region 7, while Pinelands and Barnegat are the only Shore teams aligned with Region 8.

New for this season, according to NJSIAA regulations, is that the NJSIAA will not officially recognize the district team champions. Each district can still name award a team championship and many will continue to do so this year.

Region 5

District 17 - At Hunterdon Central

Brackets on TrackWrestling

Tentative schedule

Prelims and quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

Semifinals, 11:30 a.m.

Finals and consolations, 2 p.m.

Teams

Franklin

Hillsborough

Hunterdon Central

Manville

Montgomery

Princeton

Rutgers Prep

Sayreville

St. John Vianney

West Windsor-Plainsboro North

District 18 - At Manalapan

Brackets on TrackWrestling

Tentative schedule

Prelims and quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

Semifinals, noon

Consolations, 1 p.m.

Finals, 2 p.m.

Teams

East Brunswick

Holmdel

Hopewell Valley

Manalapan

New Brunswick

North Brunswick

South Brunswick

South River

Spotswood

District 19 - At St. Joseph (Metuchen)

Brackets on TrackWrestling

Tentative schedule

Prelims and quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Semifinals, 11 a,.m.

Consolations, 1 p.,m.

Finals, 2:30 p.m.

Teams

Edison

Marlboro

Metuchen

Middlesex

Old Bridge

Piscataway

Rumson-Fair Haven

St. Joseph (Metuchen)

Woodbridge

District 20 - At Middletown North

Brackets on TrackWrestling

Tentative schedule

Prelims and quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Semifinals, noon

Consolations: 1:30 p.m.

Finals, 2 p.m.

Teams

Highland Park

Keansburg

Keyport

Matawan

Middletown North

Middletown South

Perth Amboy

Raritan

Red Bank Catholic

Red Bank

Region 6

District 21 - At Point Pleasant Boro

Brackets on TrackWrestling

Tentative schedule

Prelims and quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Semifinals, 11:45 a.m.

Finals and consolations, 2:30 p.m.

Teams

Christian Brothers Academy

Hamilton West

Jackson Liberty

Lakewood

Manasquan

Ocean

Point Boro

St. Rose

Steinert

Toms River North

District 22 - At Wall

Brackets on TrackWrestling

Tentative schedule

Prelims and quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Semifinals, 11 a.m.

Finals and consolations, 1 p.m.

Teams

Allentown

Bordentown

Colts Neck

Freehold

Howell

New Egypt

Robbinsville

Trenton Central

Wall

District 23 - At Freehold Township

Brackets on TrackWrestling

Tentative schedule

Prelims and quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Semifinals, 11:45 a.m.

Finals and consolations, 2 p.m.

Teams

Asbury Park

Brick Memorial

Brick Township

Freehold Township

Long Branch

Monmouth

Neptune

Point Beach

Shore Regional

District 24 - At Monroe

Brackets on TrackWrestling

Tentative schedule

Prelims and quarterfinals, 9:30 a.m.

Semifinals, 11:30 a.m.

Finals and consolations, 2 p.m.

Teams

Burlington City

Ewing

Hightstown

Jackson Memorial

Lawrence

Monroe

Northern Burlington

Notre Dame

Nottingham

West Windsor-Plainsboro South

Region 7

District 25 - At Lacey

Brackets on TrackWrestling

Tentative schedule

Prelims and quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Semifinals, 11:45 a.m.

Consolations, 12:45 p.m.

Finals, to follow

Teams

Burlington County Tech

Burlington Township

Central Regional

Donovan Catholic

Lacey

Manchester Township

Southern Regional

Toms River East

Toms River South

Region 8

District 32 - At Absegami

Brackets on TrackWrestling

Tentative schedule

Prelims and quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

Semifinals, 12:30 p.m.

Consolations, 1:30 p.m.

Finals, 3:30 p.m.

Teams

Absegami

Atlantic City

Barnegat

Egg Harbor

Lower Cape May

Mainland

Oakcrest

Ocean City

Pinelands

St. Augustine Prep