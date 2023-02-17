NJSIAA Wrestling District Tournament Seeds for Shore Conference Teams
The postseason road to an individual state championship will begin this Saturday when the NJSIAA's 32 district tournaments are contested. The top three finishers in each of the 14 weight classes will advance to next week's eight region tournaments. From there, the top four finishers punch their ticket to Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City for the state tournament.
The Shore Conference is spread across 10 districts in four regions. Most teams are in Region 6 with some others in Region 5 and Region 7, while Pinelands and Barnegat are the only Shore teams aligned with Region 8.
New for this season, according to NJSIAA regulations, is that the NJSIAA will not officially recognize the district team champions. Each district can still name award a team championship and many will continue to do so this year.
Region 5
District 17 - At Hunterdon Central
Tentative schedule
Prelims and quarterfinals, 10 a.m.
Semifinals, 11:30 a.m.
Finals and consolations, 2 p.m.
Teams
Franklin
Hillsborough
Hunterdon Central
Manville
Montgomery
Princeton
Rutgers Prep
Sayreville
St. John Vianney
West Windsor-Plainsboro North
District 18 - At Manalapan
Tentative schedule
Prelims and quarterfinals, 10 a.m.
Semifinals, noon
Consolations, 1 p.m.
Finals, 2 p.m.
Teams
East Brunswick
Holmdel
Hopewell Valley
Manalapan
New Brunswick
North Brunswick
South Brunswick
South River
Spotswood
District 19 - At St. Joseph (Metuchen)
Tentative schedule
Prelims and quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
Semifinals, 11 a,.m.
Consolations, 1 p.,m.
Finals, 2:30 p.m.
Teams
Edison
Marlboro
Metuchen
Middlesex
Old Bridge
Piscataway
Rumson-Fair Haven
St. Joseph (Metuchen)
Woodbridge
District 20 - At Middletown North
Tentative schedule
Prelims and quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
Semifinals, noon
Consolations: 1:30 p.m.
Finals, 2 p.m.
Teams
Highland Park
Keansburg
Keyport
Matawan
Middletown North
Middletown South
Perth Amboy
Raritan
Red Bank Catholic
Red Bank
Region 6
District 21 - At Point Pleasant Boro
Tentative schedule
Prelims and quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
Semifinals, 11:45 a.m.
Finals and consolations, 2:30 p.m.
Teams
Christian Brothers Academy
Hamilton West
Jackson Liberty
Lakewood
Manasquan
Ocean
Point Boro
St. Rose
Steinert
Toms River North
District 22 - At Wall
Tentative schedule
Prelims and quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
Semifinals, 11 a.m.
Finals and consolations, 1 p.m.
Teams
Allentown
Bordentown
Colts Neck
Freehold
Howell
New Egypt
Robbinsville
Trenton Central
Wall
District 23 - At Freehold Township
Tentative schedule
Prelims and quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
Semifinals, 11:45 a.m.
Finals and consolations, 2 p.m.
Teams
Asbury Park
Brick Memorial
Brick Township
Freehold Township
Long Branch
Monmouth
Neptune
Point Beach
Shore Regional
District 24 - At Monroe
Tentative schedule
Prelims and quarterfinals, 9:30 a.m.
Semifinals, 11:30 a.m.
Finals and consolations, 2 p.m.
Teams
Burlington City
Ewing
Hightstown
Jackson Memorial
Lawrence
Monroe
Northern Burlington
Notre Dame
Nottingham
West Windsor-Plainsboro South
Region 7
District 25 - At Lacey
Tentative schedule
Prelims and quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
Semifinals, 11:45 a.m.
Consolations, 12:45 p.m.
Finals, to follow
Teams
Burlington County Tech
Burlington Township
Central Regional
Donovan Catholic
Lacey
Manchester Township
Southern Regional
Toms River East
Toms River South
Region 8
District 32 - At Absegami
Tentative schedule
Prelims and quarterfinals, 10 a.m.
Semifinals, 12:30 p.m.
Consolations, 1:30 p.m.
Finals, 3:30 p.m.
Teams
Absegami
Atlantic City
Barnegat
Egg Harbor
Lower Cape May
Mainland
Oakcrest
Ocean City
Pinelands
St. Augustine Prep