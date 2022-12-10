Get our free mobile app

Shore Conference football players interested in playing at the collegiate level should plan on heading to Tinton Falls on Tuesday, December 13.

Monmouth Regional High School will be hosting the 2022 Shore Conference College Football Night in which local high school football players will have the opportunity to meet with coaches from various Division 3 programs from the region, including Kean, Rowan, William Paterson, The College of New Jersey, Fairleigh Dickinson, RPI, Salisbury, and more.

There is no charge for the event, which will be held in the school's cafeteria from 6 to 8 p.m.

Contact Monmouth Regional head coach Dan Wendel at dwendel@monmouthregional.net for any additional information or questions.

