Jersey Mike’s Shore Conference Wrestling Scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 4
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
TRI-MATCHES
Colts Neck, Donovan Catholic, Pinelands at Toms River East, 9 a.m.
Red Bank, Manasquan at Keansburg, 9 a.m.
Roselle Park, Abraham Clark at Keyport, 9 a.m.
Holmdel, Holy Spirit at St. John Vianney, 10 a.m.
Eastern, Oakcrest at Toms River North
QUADS
Egg Harbor, Maple Shade, Williamstown at Howell, 9 a.m.
Lacey, Burlington Township, Pennsauken at Freehold, 9 a.m.
A.L. Johnson, Bridgewater-Raritan, Ridge at Manalapan, 9 a.m.
Burlington City, Pemberton, Willingboro at Barnegat, 9 a.m.
Freehold Township, Matawan, Cherry Hill West at Nottingham, 10 a.m.
Central, Hammonton, Pennsville at Clearview, 10 a.m.
