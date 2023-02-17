Get our free mobile app

Non-Division

Long Branch 61, Lacey 57

Senior Bruce Gooding scored a game-high 26 points to go with four assists and the Green Wave (5-19) spoiled a milestone night for Lacey senior Troy Buxton and the Lions (11-13).

Senior Amari Menter added 12 points and six rebounds for Long Branch, while junior Peter Da Cruz contributed eight points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in the win.

Buxton finished with a team-high 23 points, including the 1,000th point of his varsity career. Senior Dylan Hall added 11 points and six steals, while senior Chris Venturoso threw in 10 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Point Beach 55, Wall 50

Junior John Coakley scored 14 points and the Garnet Gulls (14-9) rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Crimson Knights (6-18).

Senior Kevin Burns added 11 points and seniors Kyle Kolans and Stephen Seaman each added eight, with Kolans scoring seven of his points during Point Beach's 16-6 fourth-quarter run.

Senior Matt Eisenberg led Wall with a game-high 23 points, including 17 in the first quarter.

Manalapan 60, Southern 47

Senior Jake Heitzner scored a game-high 19 points and the Braves (12-12) closed out a road win over the Rams (14-11).

Senior Dylan Sullivan added 11 points and junior Anthony Leger poured in nine for Manalapan.

Senior Pat Gaffney led Southern with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, while senior Tom Menegus chipped in 13 points, six rebounds and three assists in the loss.

Non-Conference

Marlboro 62, Westfield 50

Senior Alex Frank scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter and the Mustangs (12-9) outdueled the Blue Devils (15-8).

Junior Steven Scimone added 14 points and hit four of Marlboro's eight three-pointers, while senior Sohan Eleti poured in 10 points in the win.

Theo Sica led Westfield with a game-high 29 points.

Shore 67, East Brunswick Magnet 19

Senior Liam Gajewski scored 15 points and junior Alex George went for 10 as the Blue Devils (17-5) cruised to a win over the Tigers.