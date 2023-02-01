Jeep Store Shore Conference Boys Basketball Wednesday Scoreboard, 2/1/23
Non-Division
No. 5 Toms River North at Keyport, 5:30 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Central, 6:30 p.m.
Brick at Monmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Southern at Pinelands, 6:30 p.m.
