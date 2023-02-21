Jeep Store Shore Conference Boys Basketball Tuesday NJSIAA Scoreboard, 2/21/23

Jeep Store Shore Conference Boys Basketball Tuesday NJSIAA Scoreboard, 2/21/23

NJSIAA Tournament

Opening Round

Central Jersey Group IV

(10) Hightstown at (7) Marlboro, 4:30 p.m. | Watch Live

(15) Howell at (2) Freehold Twp., 5:30 p.m. | Watch Live

(12) Manalapan at (5) Middletown South, 6 p.m. | Watch Live

(13) East Brunswick at (4) Jackson Memorial, 7 p.m. | Watch Live

 

Central Jersey Group II

(14) A.L. Johnson at (3) Raritan, 6 p.m. | Watch Live

(9) Point Boro at (8) Spotswood, 7 p.m.

(12) Roselle Park at (5) Rumson-Fair Haven, 7 p.m. | Watch Live

(13) Holmdel at (4) Bound Brook, 7 p.m.

(15) Monmouth at (2) Manasquan, 7 p.m. | Watch Live

 

South Jersey Group IV

(10) Southern at (7) Cherry Hill East, 4 p.m. | Watch Live

(15) Shawnee at (2) Toms River North, 5 p.m.

(12) Rancocas Valley at (5) Central, 5:30 p.m. | Watch Live

 

 

