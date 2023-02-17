Get our free mobile app

Non-Division

Donovan Catholic 51, Holmdel 49

Senior Brian Farrell hit a floater as time expired and the Griffins (12-10) foiled a last-minute comeback by the Hornets (10-12) to tie the game.

Farrell and sophomore Ryan Jacobs each scored 18 points to lead Donovan Catholic.

Junior Ben Kipnis scored a game-high 22 points and classmate Nick Seeloch added 14 for Holmdel, which erased a 49-42 deficit in the final minute before Farrell ended the game with his winning shot at the buzzer.

No. 10 Central 62, Ocean 47

Senior John Truhan tied a school record with eight three-pointers and finished with 24 points on Senior Night, helping the Golden Eagles (19-6) top the Spartans (15-9) in their final tune-up prior to the NJSIAA Tournament.

Sophomore Jaycen Santucci added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Central, which already had junior Miles Chevalier hit eight three-pointers in a win over Barnegat earlier this month.

Neptune 55, Manchester 38

Senior Anthony Banks scored 14 points and classmate C.J. Argilagos chipped in 12 as the Scarlet Fliers (6-15) beat the Hawks (7-15) in the season finale for both teams.

Senior Evan Weiner poured in a game-high 19 points to lead Manchester.

Shore 58, Matawan 56

Junior Alex George scored 17 points and the Blue Devils (18-5) clipped the Huskies (14-11) in their final regular-season game before heading into the Central Jersey Group I playoffs as a No. 2 seed.

Senior Liam Gajewski added 14 points and fellow senior Brett Sweeney poured in 11 with three three-pointers for Shore.

Lacey 62, Colts Neck 44

Seniors Troy Buxton and Chris Venturoso each scored 19 points and the Lions (12-13) ended their regular season on a high note with a road win over the Cougars (16-8).

No. 5 Jackson Memorial 69, Point Boro 54

Senior Samir Padilla scored 28 points on 10-for-12 shooting from the floor and classmate Respect Tyleek joined him in the 1,000-point club to highlight a Jaguars (19-6) win over the Panthers (15-9).

Padilla hit 6-of-7 three-point attempts to carry his scoring, while Tyleek finished with 18 points and five assists in reaching the scoring milestone that he -- like Padilla -- accumulated at both Lakewood and Jackson Memorial. Junior Shaun Hubbard also chipped in 10 points for Jackson Memorial.

Senior Shane Ryan led Point Boro with 16 points, while sophomore Thomas Turner netted 14 and junior Jake Venturoso scored 12 in the loss.

West Windsor-Plainsboro South at Red Bank, 5:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

Oakcrest 70, Barnegat 55

Postponements/Cancelations

Non-Division

Toms River East at Freehold Boro – Canceled