Get our free mobile app

NJSIAA Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals

Central Jersey Group IV

(5) Middletown South 63, (4) Jackson Memorial 58

Senior Pat Brown scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, grabbed 11 rebounds and led the Eagles to a hard-earned road win over the Jaguars to punch Middletown South's ticket to No. 1 Trenton for Saturday's sectional semifinal.

Brown hit the go-ahead free throws with 1:05 left, putting the Eagles ahead, 57-56. Brown then stole the ball and classmate Dylan Csik sank a pair of the free throws to put Middletown South up by three.

Csik finished with 18 points and junior Will Nugent chipped in nine for Middletown South.

Senior Respect Tyleek scored 17 points and classmate Samir Padilla chipped in 15 to lead Jackson Memorial. Junior Mehki Cherry also contributed 10 points in the loss.

(7) Marlboro 55, (2) Freehold Twp. 42

Senior Alex Frank led a balanced offensive effort and the Mustangs rode a hot start to a win over the Patriots -- their eighth straight victory and second in three meetings with Freehold Township this season.

Marlboro advances to the sectional semifinals for the to face No. 6 South Brunswick for the third straight season, with South Brunswick beating the Mustangs in the 2020 sectional championship and Marlboro paying the Vikings back in last year's sectional semifinals.

Junior Daniel Elmasri added 15 points, classmate Steven Scimone poured in 14 and senior A.J. Schwartz handed out 10 assists to go with five points for Marlboro, which led, 33-19, at halftime and led by as many as 21 at 46-25 in the fourth quarter.

Senior Malachi Harris scored 17 points and classmate Jayden Holmes-Cotter netted 14 to lead Freehold Township in their career finales.

Central Jersey Group II

(1) South River 82, (9) Point Boro 56

Brothers Jeremy and Alex Grospe each scored 19 points and Laz Rodriguez added 18 as the South River trio sparked the Rams to a win over the Panthers to earn a spot in the sectional semifinals Saturday vs. No. 4 Bound Brook.

Senior Shane Ryan scored 18 points and classmate Stephen Mellett chipped in 13 to lead Point Boro.

(3) Raritan 47, (6) Delaware Valley 33

Senior Jack O'Leary scored 18 points and the Rockets defense ruled the day in a sectional quarterfinal win over the Terriers.

Senior Mike Diller chipped in 10 points and classmate Matt Agar contributed nine for Raritan, which limited junior Francis Denvir to nine points -- 16 below his per-game average heading into the game.

Raritan moves on to the sectional semifinals Saturday at No. 2 Manasquan -- a rematch of the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals, in which Manasquan handed Raritan one of its two losses on the season.

(4) Bound Brook 46, (5) Rumson-Fair Haven 45

The Crusaders scored six unanswered points in the final 42 seconds to erase a five-point deficit and stun the Bulldogs -- avenging last year's sectional final loss to Rumson and earning a trip to play top-seeded South River in Saturday's sectional semifinals.

(2) Manasquan 76, (7) Roselle 41

Sophomore Darius Adams scored 28 points, including the 1,000th of his career before the end of his sophomore season, and the Warriors coasted past the Rams and into Saturday's sectional semifinal against No. 3 Raritan.

Senior Jack Dettlinger added 17 points, while junior Ryan Frauenheim and sophomore Griffin Linstra each chipped in seven for Manasquan.

South Jersey Group IV

(4) Eastern 57, (5) Central 55 (OT)

(7) Cherry Hill East 62, (2) Toms River North 56

Tweets by Matt_Manley