Jeep Store Shore Conference Boys Basketball Sunday/Monday Scoreboard, Jan. 15 & 16

Non-Conference

No. 2 Manasquan 38, Saddle River Day 35

Sophomore Darius Adams scored 13 points and nine rebounds and classmate Griffin Linstra added 10 and six to help the Warriors grind out a Sunday home win over the Colonial Rebels, giving coach Andrew Bilodeau his 400th career win.

Linstra broke a 31-31 tie with a corner three-pointer with 1:45 left and blocked the potential game-tying three-point attempt as time expired. Senior Jack Dettlinger (1-for-2) and Adams (3-for-4) combined to close out the game on the line.

Manasquan trailed, 14-12, at halftime, with Adams sitting on only three points. Saddle River Day then led, 31-27, with under seven minutes to go before Manasquan scored x straight points to take the lead for good. Adams found senior Quinn Peters for a layup to cut the deficit to 31-29, then hit a pair of free throws to tie it at 31 with 4:50 left.

Bilodeau is in his 15th season as head coach at Manasquan -- his third stop as a head varsity basketball coach after stints at Manchester and Toms River North.

MLK Showcase

At Rowan University

Toms River North 75, Bridgeton 41

Junior Micah Ford scored a game-high 20 points and all 10 Toms River North players got in the scoring column in a win over the Bulldogs.

Juniors Owen Baker and Jeremiah Pruitt each chipped in 12 points for Toms River North.

Monday, Jan. 16

Non-Conference

MLK Showcase

At New Brunswick High School

No. 3 Jackson Memorial vs. Piscataway, 3:30 p.m.