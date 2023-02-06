Jeep Store Shore Conference Boys Basketball Sunday/Monday Scoreboard, Feb. 6

Sunday, Feb. 5

Non-Conference

Bergen Catholic 52, Red Bank Catholic 43

 

Monday, Feb. 6

Class C South

Shore at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m.

 

Non-Division

Jackson Liberty at Wall, 5:30 p.m.

 

Non-Conference

Barnegat at Seneca, 4:15 p.m.

Pinelands at Pilgrim Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Academy for Urban Leadership at Monmouth, 6 p.m.

 

Postponements

Non-Division

Long Branch at Keansburg -- PPD, TBA

 

