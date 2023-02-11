Get our free mobile app

Shore Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals

At Middletown South

(2) St. Rose 61, (7) CBA 39

Sophomore Evan Romano scored a game-high 13 points off the bench and senior Matt Hodge put up 12 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals as the Purple Roses pulled away for a win over the Colts that sends St. Rose to the SCT semifinals Friday in Toms River.

Sophomore Peter Mauro scored eight of his 12 points in the third quarter. Freshman Jayden Hodge chipped in nine points and junior Gio Panzini contributed eight points and eight rebounds.

Junior Peter Noble led CBA with nine of his 12 points in the second half senior Joe White added nine in the loss.

(3) Toms River North vs. (11) Ranney, 12:45 p.m.

(1) Manasquan vs. (9) Rumson-Fair Haven, 2:30 p.m.

(4) Raritan vs. (12) Central, 4:15 p.m.

Non-Division

Marlboro at Holmdel, 11 a.m.

Keyport at Long Branch, 11:30 a.m.

No. 4 Middletown South at Shore, 2 p.m.

Non-Conference

Keansburg at Roselle Park, 9:30 a.m.

Monroe at Freehold Boro, 11 a.m.

Union at Red Bank Catholic, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Colts Neck at Immaculata, 1 p.m.

Tweets by Matt_Manley