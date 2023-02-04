Get our free mobile app

Metro Classic

At Kean University

No. 6 Jackson Memorial vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.), 5:30 p.m.

Battle at Barnegat

At Barnegat

Hammonton 49, Howell 48

Atlantic Tech 81, Manchester 64

Sophomore Aidan Lunn scored 20 points, but it wasn't enough for the Hawks (6-12) to keep pace with the Red Hawks (17-5).

Junior Jaymire Watts added 14 points and classmate Josh Love chipped in 10 for Manchester.

Ocean vs. Lower Cape May, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Raritan vs. Cedar Creek, 2:30 p.m.

Red Bank Catholic vs. Millville, 4 p.m.

Southern vs. Mainland, 5:30 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Absegami, 7 p.m.

Non-Division

No. 7 Rumson-Fair Haven 93, Donovan Catholic 58

Sophomore Luke Schorr scored 25 points and classmate Davey Carr poured in 17 to spark the Bulldogs (15-5) to a rout of the Griffins (8-9).

Robert Lake added 16 points on four three-pointers off the bench for Rumson, which built a 53-22 lead by halftime.

Senior Pete Farlekas scored 18 points to lead Donovan Catholic.

No. 9 Freehold Twp. 65, Long Branch 41

Senior Malachi Harris went off for a career-high 30 points to go with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals to help the Patriots (16-3) top the Green Wave (3-18), despite the absence of senior Jayden Holmes-Cotter (illness).

Ranney 59, Brick Memorial 45

Senior Jahlil Bethea scored 19 points and classmate Isaac Hester poured in 17 to lead the Panthers (12-9) to a win over the Mustangs (13-9).

Sophomore MeSean Williams added eight points for Ranney, while senior Josh Michigan led Brick Memorial with a game-high 22 points.

Marlboro at Red Bank, 1 p.m.

Freehold Boro at Pinelands, 1 p.m.

No. 2 St. Rose at No. 8 CBA, 2 p.m.

Non-Conference

Shore 57, Asbury Park 40

Senior Liam Gajewski led a balanced attack with 11 points and the Blue Devils (13-4) cruised past the Blue Bishops (5-8) on Senior Day.

Brett Sweeney added 10 points, Donovan Hughes scored nine and Richie Studer chipped in seven to highlight Shore's senior contributions. Junior Alex George also netted eight points in the win.

Henry Hudson 58, Paterson Arts and Science 43

Postponements

Non-Division

Holmdel at No. 5 Toms River North -- PPD, TBA