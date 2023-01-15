Get our free mobile app

Non-Division

Middletown South 50, Howell 42

Senior Pat Brown scored a game-high 24 points and the Eagles kept rolling with a win over the Rebels.

Middletown South closed the game strong after trailing, 34-33, heading into the fourth quarter, with senior Matt Sliva scoring seven of his nine points and senior Dylan Csik scoring all six of his to lead the way.

Junior D.J. Orloff scored 13 points and classmate Chris Meehan added 10 to lead Howell.

Shore 67, Brick 40

Senior Richie Studer led a balanced scoring effort with 13 points and the Blue Devils rolled through the Green Dragons to remain unbeaten.

Senior Brett Sweeney added 12 points for Shore, while senior Donovan Hughes scored nine and junior Alex George chipped in eight in the win.

St. John Vianney 65, Lacey 59

Senior Connor Howard scored 19 points and junior Deon Jackson posted a double-double to pace the Lancers to a win over the Lions, snapping a five-game losing streak for St. John Vianney.

Jackson finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while senior Kyle Verriest chipped in 13 points and six assists in the win.

Senior Chris Venturoso led four Lacey players in double-figure scoring with 15 points, while classmate Troy Buxton added 14 along with seven rebounds.

Senior Dylan Hall and junior Logan Brash each chipped in 11 points in the loss, with Hall also contributing four assists and three steals.

Freehold Boro 57, Asbury Park 41

Sophomore Brian Tassey scored 15 points to go with eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks and the Colonials pulled away with a win over the Blue Bishops.

Senior Mike Bisaha added 13 points, senior Cam Crooms pitched in 12 and junior Christian DiGiso posted eight points, seven rebounds and three steals for Freehold Boro.

Senior Davon Foster led Asbury Park with 15 points.

No. 6 Colts Neck 58, Point Beach 36

Senior Will Surdez scored 22 points and sophomore Vova Trotsko poured in 20 to lead the Cougars to a win over the Garnet Gulls.

Senior Kevin Burns led Point Beach with 14 points.

No. 4 Freehold Twp. 60, Holmdel 46

Senior Jayden Holmes-Cotter put up 20 points and 20 rebounds to fuel a win for the Patriots over the Hornets.

Senior Malachi Harris added 11 points and seven assists, while sophomore Nick Cardone and senior James McCarthy each pitched in 10 points for Freehold Township. Cardone also dished out eight assists and swiped three steals.

Junior Ben Kipnis scored 16 points to lead Holmdel.

No. 1 St. Rose 66, Keyport 38

Junior Matt Hodge scored 15 points and St. Rose's three newly-eligible transfers combined for 32 points as the Purple Roses topped the Red Raiders to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Junior Gioacchino Panzini poured in 13 points and sophomore Peter Mauro netted 12 for St. Rose.

Junior Max Judson led Keyport with 17 points and junior Mike Nichols added 11 in the loss.

Ocean 56, Long Branch 35

Sophomore Zayier Dean scored 24 points and handed out five assists in leading the Spartans to a road win over the Green Wave.

Sophomore Ron Richardson added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Ocean, which broke the game open with a 17-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

Senior Bruce Gooding scored all 17 of his points in the first half to lead Long Branch.

No. 7 Red Bank Catholic 49, CBA 45

Junior Tyler Burnham and sophomore Ryan Prior both put up double-doubles and junior Colin Cavanaugh hit two clutch three-pointers down the stretch as the Caseys closed out a win over the Colts to win the Founder's Cup rivalry trophy for the second straight year.

Burnham led Red Bank Catholic with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three assists while Prior and Cavanaugh each added 14 points, with Prior also grabbing 10 boards.

Cavanaugh hit his second three of the fourth quarter to stretch RBC's lead to 44-37, then found Burnham for a layup that made it 46-37 with 2:54 left.

CBA rallied to cut the deficit to 46-45 and junior Peter Noble came up with a steal before drawing a foul that put the Colts on the line for a one-and-one with a chance to surge in front. Noble, however, missed the front end and Burnham hit the first of his two free throws on the other end of the floor.

The Colts came up empty on the ensuing possession with another chance to tie and Prior hit two free throws with 4.8 seconds left to seal the game.

Senior Will Bradley led CBA with 14 points, with sophomore Justin Fuerbacher chipping in 11 and Noble adding nine.

No. 5 Raritan 59, Middletown North 38

Senior Jack O'Leary scored 22 points to go with seven rebounds and the Rockets rattled off their 11th straight win to open the season by topping the Lions.

Senior Jack Coleman added 11 points and senior Mike Diller chipped in 10 for Raritan.

Junior Luke Sheehan led Middletown North with 13 points and classmate Jason Quardt netted 10 in the loss.

Non-Conference

Manalapan 66, Allentown 63

Junior Anthony Leger scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and classmate Zach Mangini poured in 15 points as the Braves pulled out a win over the Redbirds.

Ranney 84, Immaculata 71

Senior Isaac Hester scored 27 points and Patrick School transfer Jahlil Bethea netted 26 in his season debut to lead the Panthers to a road win over the Spartans.

Junior Drew Buck added 18 points for Ranney.

Robbinsville 57, Central 50

Sophomore Jaycen Santucci scored a game-high 22 points, but the Golden Eagles fell to the Ravens.

Junior Miles Chevalier added 10 points and senior John Truhan pitched in nine points on three three-pointers for Central.

Absegami 70, Pinelands 49

St. Peter’s Prep 52, Rumson-Fair Haven 20

At Caldwell University

No. 2 Manasquan 51, Hudson Catholic 31

Sophomore Darius Adams scored 21 points to go with six rebounds and two steals as the Warriors handled the Hawks.

Senior Quinn Peters added 10 points and six rebounds while sophomore Griffin Linstra pitched in eight points, five rebounds and two steals for Manasquan.

MLK Showcase

At Haddon Twp.

Bishop Eustace 56, No. 3 Jackson Memorial 21

Thunderbolt Classic

At Millville

No. 9 Southern 59, Cumberland 44

Senior Pat Gaffney erupted for a career-high 30 points and ripped down nine rebounds to carry the Rams to a win over the Colts.

Less than 24 hours after erasing a 13-point halftime deficit with a 21-8 third quarter against Toms River North, Southern outscored Cumberland, 18-7, in the third to extend its lead to 15 heading to the fourth.

Senior Tom Menegus added eight points and 10 rebounds in the win.