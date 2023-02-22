Get our free mobile app

NJSIAA Tournament

Sectional Quarterfinals

Central Jersey Group III

(2) Nottingham 80, (7) Matawan 55

Sophomore Chauncey Brown scored 18 points, but the Huskies (14-14) could not keep pace with the hot-shooting Northstars (19-8) in a sectional quarterfinal defeat in Mercer County.

J.P. Dickerson scored 20 points and Joe Lemley added 17 to lead Nottingham, which had four players score at least 12 points in the victory.

Senior Colin Haluska scored 10 points to close out his Matawan career and sophomore Jayden Elijah added nine in the loss.

Nottingham moves on the sectional semifinals on Friday, when it will host No. 6 Robbinsville.

(5) Colts Neck 49, (4) Brick Memorial 39

Senior Will Surdez scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half, grabbed seven rebounds and helped carry the Cougars (18-8) past the Mustangs (16-11) and into the sectional semifinals for the first time in five years.

Surdez delivered a personal 7-0 run during the third quarter after Brick Memorial opened the second half with seven straight points to take a 24-23 lead. Surdez's seven straight gave Colts Neck a 30-24 lead that evaporated when Brick Memorial struck back with the last six points of the third and the first two points of the fourth quarter, with senior Josh Michigan scoring on a go-ahead drive to the basket in the first minute of the fourth.

For the next six minutes, Colts Neck held Brick Memorial without a point, with sophomore Vova Trotsko and Surdez hitting three-pointers on consecutive possessions to put Colts Neck up for good, 36-32.

Trotsko finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for Colts Neck and junior Mike Belcher drew the assignment guarding Michigan, who posted 30 points and 14 rebounds in Brick Memorial's first-round win over Burlington Township. Michigan finished with 17 points, with seven coming in the final 1:28 after Colts Neck opened up a seven-point lead.

Colts Neck advances to Friday's sectional semifinals to play at No. 1 Ewing.

(1) Ewing 64, (8) Ocean 47

Kenny Rankin scored 24 points and the Blue Devils (22-4) scored the final 10 points of the first half and kept the momentum going in the third to pull away from the Spartans (16-10).

Sophomore Zayier Dean and senior Brandon Loughlin each scored 12 points and sophomore Ron Richardson added 10 to lead Ocean, which led, 17-15, in the middle of the second quarter before Ewing went on a 35-13 run from that point until the end of the third.

Ewing will host No. 5 Colts Neck Friday in the sectional semifinals.

Central Jersey Group I

(4) Keyport 78, (12) Brearley 71

Senior Max Judson and sophomore Nas Hart each scored 23 points and the Red Raiders (17-6) rode a huge third quarter to a win over the Bears (9-11), securing a spot in the sectional semifinals for the second straight season.

Keyport set the tone by outscoring Brearley, 19-7, in the first quarter before the visitors chopped the lead in half, 27-21, by halftime. The Red Raiders then blew the game open with a 32-12 run during the stretch of the third quarter and survived a 38-point fourth quarter by Brearley to advance to Friday's sectional semifinal against top-seeded Eagle Academy at Weequahic High School.

Junior Mike Nichols added 12 points for Keyport, while Jake Zawacki led Brearley with a game-high 33 points.

(3) Point Beach 58, (6) Manville 46

Senior Kevin Burns scored 16 points and the Garnet Gulls (16-9) overcame a four-point halftime deficit to upend the Mustangs (13-13) and reach the Central Group I semifinals for the first time since winning the section in 2018.

Senior Stephen Seaman added 14 points, with junior John Coakley pitching in 11 for Point Beach, which outscored Manville, 31-15, in the second half. Freshman Jacob Edgecomb also added nine points and senior Kyle Kolans had eight in the win.

Point Beach will travel to play No. 2 Shore Regional in the sectional semifinal on Friday.

(2) Shore 58, (7) Florence 43

Junior Alex George scored 17 points and the Blue Devils (20-5) bounced the Flashes (13-13) to advance to the sectional quarterfinals for the first time in eight years.

Senior Liam Gajewski poured in 15 points and senior Brett Sweeney chipped in 11 for Shore, which will host No. 3 Point Beach Friday as they aim to punch a sectional final ticket for the first time since winning Central Jersey Group I in 2015.

Opening Round

South Jersey Non-Public A

(8) Red Bank Catholic 65, (9) Notre Dame 61

Junior Colin Cavanaugh led four Red Bank Catholic players in double-figure scoring and the Caseys (16-11) held off the Irish (16-10) to earn a trip to Friday's sectional quarterfinals at top-seeded Camden Catholic.

Sophomore Ryan Prior poured in 13 points, junior Tyler Burnham chipped in 12 and sophomore Sean Saxton scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter, which RBC opened with a 42-29 lead and held off a breakout offensive stretch by Notre Dame thanks to Saxton's corresponding breakout.

(5) Union Catholic 69, (12) St. John Vianney 51

Senior Connor Howard scored a game-high 27 points, but the Vikings (17-9) were too much for the Lancers (11-14).

Junior Emanuel Domingo added 13 points and 11 rebounds for St. John Vianney, while Raheem Williams led Union Catholic with 24 points.

Union Catholic will travel to play No. 4 Paul VI Friday in the sectional quarterfinals.

(4) Paul VI 90, (13) Donovan Catholic 32

Emmanuel Joe-Samuel led four Paul VI players in double-figures with 20 points and the Eagles (19-10) cruised to a round-one win over the Griffins (12-11) to earn a sectional-quarterfinal home game Friday against No. 5 Union Catholic.

Senior Pete Farlekas led Donovan Catholic with 12 points.

(7) Rutgers Prep 74, (10) CBA 58

Cameron Piggee scored a game-high 24 points and Jadin Collins posted 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Argonauts (21-7) outscored the Colts (13-9), 21-7, in the third quarter to break open what was a six-point game at halftime.

Rutgers Prep will travel to No. 2 St. Augustine for the sectional semifinals on Friday.

