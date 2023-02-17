Get our free mobile app

Non-Division

No. 9 Freehold Twp. 66, No. 4 Toms River North 60

Senior Jayden Holmes-Cotter scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help the Patriots (19-4) beat the Mariners (19-7) in a showdown between the No. 2 seeds in both the Central and South Jersey sections of the NJSIAA Group IV Tournament, which tips off on Tuesday.

Senior Malachi Harris poured in 21 points while handing out five assists and picking off four steals for Freehold Township, while sophomore Nick Cardone netted 14 points in the win.

Owen Baker led three Toms River North juniors in double-figure scoring with 18 points. Micah Ford added 15 points and Tareq Council pitched in 12 in the loss.

Marlboro 53, No. 2 St. Rose 52

Senior Sohan Eleti hit a game-tying three-pointer with 3:30 left and senior A.J. Schwartz hit go-ahead free throws with 2:25 left as the Mustangs (13-9) held the Purple Roses (21-4) to three points over the last four minutes to close out a statement win heading into the NJSIAA Tournament.

Junior Daniel Emasri led Marlboro with 12 points, Eleti poured in 10, and junior Steven Scimone, junior Brave Haugh and senior Alex Frank each chipped in nine points for the Mustangs, who outscored St. Rose, 24-17, in the second half to pull out the victory -- their sixth straight.

Senior Matt Hodge led St. Rose with 12 points, while freshman Jayden Hodge and sophomore Bryan Ebeling each added 10 in the loss.

Red Bank Catholic 58, Matawan 50

Junior Colin Cavanaugh scored 17 points and the Caseys (15-11) closed out their regular season with a win over the Huskies (13-13).

Sophomore Ryan Prior chipped in 14 points and junior Tyler Burnham scored nine of his 13 points in the third quarter for Red Bank Catholic.

Sophomore Chauncey Brown led Matawan with a career-high 32 points, but Red Bank Catholic held each of Matawan's other players under 10 points.