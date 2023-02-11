Get our free mobile app

Non-Division

Brick Memorial 62, Manalapan 43

Senior Josh Michigan scored 29 points, the first two of which gave him 1,000 for his career, and the Mustangs (14-10) rolled to a win over the Braves (10-12).

Michigan is the fourth player in program history to hit the 1,000-point milestone, which he reached with a drive to the basket 19 seconds into the game.

Senior Dorian Alston added 12 points for Brick Memorial, while senior George Papadakis led Manalapan with 11 points -- all in the fourth quarter.

Southern 52, Manchester 35

Senior Tom Menegus scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds while sophomore Cooper Dempsey tossed in 11 points to spark the Rams (14-10) to a win over the Hawks.

Senior Evan Weiner, junior Jaymire Watts and sophomore Aidan Lunn each scored 10 points to lead Manchester (6-14).

Howell 48, Asbury Park 43

Junior D.J. Orloff scored 25 points to pave the way for the Rebels (9-15) in a win over the Blue Bishops (6-10) -- the 100th career win for Howell head coach Pat Ramsay.

Seniors Shaborn Goodman, Davon Foster and Jaisun Brown combined for 39 of the 43 Asbury Park points, with Goodman scoring 15, Foster netting 14 and Brown chipping in 10 in the loss.

Holmdel 45, Neptune 40

Junior Nick Seeloch scored 21 points and the Hornets topped the Scarlet Fliers (5-14) on the road, pushing Holmdel (10-10) back to the .500 mark.

Donovan Catholic 49, Toms River East 45

Senior Brian Farrell scored a game-high 18 points and the Griffins (10-10) erased a 12-point second-half deficit to top the Raiders (5-17) and claw back to the .500 mark.

Sophomore Ryan Jacobs chipped in 11 points for Donovan Catholic, while senior Jacob Mathus led Toms River East with 10 points.

Red Bank 67, Metuchen 46

Senior Nick Valentino scored a career-high 31 points and the Bucs (8-14) halted an eight-game losing streak by running away with a win over the Bulldogs (9-15).

Junior Braydon Kirkpatrick added 18 points and senior Collin Teter chipped in nine for Red Bank.

Middletown North 74, Point Beach 63

Junior Jason Quardt scored 22 points and the Lions (4-18) topped the Garnet Gulls (14-8) on the road for their second straight win.

Junior Luke Sheehan added 13 points, while senior Mac Colantino and sophomore Colin Byrne each added 12 points for Middletown North.

Non-Conference

East Brunswick 74, Monmouth 55

Senior Mike Mikulka exploded for 37 points and freshman brother, Matt, poured in 24 as the two siblings torched the Falcons (11-11).

Sophomore James Curley led Monmouth with 21 points, while senior Ta'haj Wiggins posted 16 and senior Jake Bauer netted 10 in the loss.

Henry Hudson 52, East Brunswick Magnet 35

Sophomore Jack Fitzpatrick scored 13 points and the Admirals (12-11) rode a balanced scoring effort and solid defense to a road win at East Brunswick Tech to climb over .500.

Senior Luke Jaccodine and junior Damyon Sparks-Edwards each added 10 points for Henry Hudson.