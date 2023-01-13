Jeep Store Shore Conference Boys Basketball Friday Scoreboard, 1/13/23
Class A South
No. 3 Jackson Memorial at No. 10 Brick Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
Toms River North at No. 9 Southern, 6:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Toms River South, 6:30 p.m.
Class B Central
Keyport at Asbury Park, 4 p.m.
Henry Hudson at Point Beach, 5:30 p.m.
Class B South
Manchester at Pinelands, 6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Central, 6:30 p.m.
Non-Division
Red Bank at Manalapan, 4 p.m.
Matawan at Monmouth, 6:30 p.m.
