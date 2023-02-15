Get our free mobile app

Shore Conference Tournament

Semifinals

At RWJBarnabas Health Arena, Toms River | Preview

(11) Ranney 77, (2) St. Rose 73 (OT)

Senior Jahlil Bethea scored 29 points -- the last two of which came on a game-tying goal-tend with 3.4 seconds left -- and the Panthers (16-9) overcame a 13-point deficit in the final 1:56 to shock the Purple Roses (21-3) in overtime.

Ranney fell behind, 1-0, on the second possession of the game and did not tie the game until Bethea's game-tying score made it 65-65. St. Rose junior Matt Hodge got off a three-point attempt before time expired in regulation, but it rimmed out.

Senior Isaac Hester scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while junior Drew Buck scored 15 of his 18 points after halftime. Buck scored on a drive to the basket that gave Ranney its first lead of the game at 69-67 in overtime.

Hodge came right back with a basket as he was fouled, but missed the potential go-ahead free throw. St. Rose shot 6-for-17 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and overtime, while Ranney went 17-for-20 in the same stretch -- a crucial element in the Panthers erasing what was a 64-51 deficit with under two minutes to play and a seven-point deficit with 33 seconds left.

Buck hit a pair of free throws to put Ranney back up, 71-70, and sophomore MeSean Williams converted a transition layup off a pass ahead from Hester to make it 73-70. Buck and Williams each hit a pair of free throws in the final minute to put the game away.

Hodge led St. Rose with 21 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Both junior Gio Panzini and sophomore Byan Ebeling fouled out for St. Rose late in the fourth quarter and those were the only other St. Rose players to score in double-figures. Panzini posted 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots, while Ebeling finished with 14 in the loss.

Ranney will play for the Shore Conference Tournament championship Sunday, 2 p.m. at Monmouth University -- the third time Ranney has reached the final in the last six seasons and first since winning the second of back-to-back titles in 2019.

(1) Manasquan 68, (4) Raritan 42

Sophomore Darius Adams scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the second quarter and the Warriors (21-4) rolled past the Rockets (19-2) and into the Shore Conference Tournament championship game for the fifth straight year.

Junior Ryan Frauenheim added 14 points, junior Alex Konov poured in 11 off the bench and sophomore Griffin Linstra scored all 10 of his points in the first half, during which Manasquan established a 39-21 advantage.

Seniors Mike Diller and Jack Coleman each scored 10 points and classmates Jack Coleman and Matt Agar each chipped in nine to lead Raritan.

Manasquan will play No. 11 Ranney in the Shore Conference Tournament championship game Sunday at 2 p.m. at Monmouth University. It will be the fourth time in the last five seasons in which Manasquan and Ranney will play in the Shore Conference Tournament and second time in the championship game. Since Ranney beat Manasquan, 70-60, in the 2019 final, the Warriors have won the last three SCT meetings between the teams and also won both regular-season meetings earlier this season.

Regular Season

Non-Division

No. 4 Toms River North 58, Neptune 56

Junior Owen Baker led four Toms River North players in double-figures with 18 points and the Mariners held off a late surge by the Scarlet Fliers to pick up a home win.

Junior Micah Hyde chipped in 12 points, while senior Delani Hyde and junior Garrett Dusheck each added 11 for Toms River North.

Senior Daniel Charles scored a game-high 21 points to lead Neptune, which fell behind, 29-10, in the first half.

Middletown South 66, Ocean 54

Senior Pat Brown scored 17 points and junior Will Nugent poured in 16 to pace the Eagles to a win over the Spartans, snapping a brief, two-game skid that followed their 15-game winning streak.

Senior Dylan Csik also scored 13 points for Middletown South.

Sophomore Zayier Dean scored 18 points and classmate Ron Richardson netted 16 to lead Ocean.

Brick Memorial 64, Middletown North 48

Senior Josh Michigan pumped in 26 points and the Mustangs rolled to a win over the Lions. Senior Brian Starrett added 11 points and classmate Dorian Alston chipped in eight in the win.

No. 9 Freehold Twp. 67, Point Boro 54

Senior Jayden Holmes-Cotter went off for 31 points and 16 rebounds and the Patriots topped the Panthers. Senior Malachi Harris chipped in 16 points and four assists and sophomore Nick Cardone added nine points and three assists for Freehold Township.

Senior Shane Ryan led Point Boro with 26 points.

No. 5 Jackson Memorial 79, Matawan 71

Asbury Park at Toms River East, 5 p.m.

Non-Conference

Manville 52, Keansburg 38

Colts Neck 58, South Hunterdon 30

Sophomore Vova Trotsko scored 21 points and the Cougars coasted to a win over the Eagles.

Keyport 69, Jonathan Dayton 57

Senior Max Judson scored a game-high 25 points and the Red Raiders topped the Bulldogs. Senior Terrek Mimes also poured in 18 points and sophomore Mas Hart contributed 14 for Keyport.