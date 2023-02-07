Jeep Store Boys Basketball SCT Opening Round Scoreboard and Streams, 2/7/23
Shore Conference Tournament
Opening Round - Preview
(26) Keansburg at (7) CBA, 5 p.m. | Watch Live
(17) Ocean at (16) Southern, 5:30 p.m. | Watch Live
(23) Matawan at (10) Colts Neck, 5:30 p.m. | Watch Live
(25) Keyport at (8) Freehold Twp., 5:30 p.m. | Watch Live
(18) Manalapan at (15) Point Boro, 6 p.m. | Watch Live
(19) Shore at (14) Brick Memorial, 6 p.m. | Watch Live
(21) Point Beach at (12) Central, 6 p.m. | Watch Live
(22) Lacey at (11) Ranney, 6:30 p.m. | Watch Live
(24) Monmouth at (9) Rumson-Fair Haven, 6:30 p.m. | Watch Live
(20) Donovan Catholic at (13) Red Bank Catholic, 7 p.m. | Watch Live
Regular Season
Non-Division
Asbury Park at Brick, 5:30 p.m.
Non-Conference
Marlboro at Nottingham, 5 p.m.
Wall at Steinert, 5:30 p.m.
Allentown at Jackson Liberty, 5:30 p.m.