Jeep Store Boys Basketball SCT Opening Round Scoreboard and Streams, 2/7/23

Shore Conference Tournament

Opening Round - Preview

(26) Keansburg at (7) CBA, 5 p.m. | Watch Live

(17) Ocean at (16) Southern, 5:30 p.m. | Watch Live

(23) Matawan at (10) Colts Neck, 5:30 p.m. | Watch Live

(25) Keyport at (8) Freehold Twp., 5:30 p.m. | Watch Live

(18) Manalapan at (15) Point Boro, 6 p.m. | Watch Live

(19) Shore at (14) Brick Memorial, 6 p.m. | Watch Live

(21) Point Beach at (12) Central, 6 p.m. | Watch Live

(22) Lacey at (11) Ranney, 6:30 p.m. | Watch Live

(24) Monmouth at (9) Rumson-Fair Haven, 6:30 p.m. | Watch Live

(20) Donovan Catholic at (13) Red Bank Catholic, 7 p.m. | Watch Live

Regular Season

Non-Division

Asbury Park at Brick, 5:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

Marlboro at Nottingham, 5 p.m.

Wall at Steinert, 5:30 p.m.

Allentown at Jackson Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

 

