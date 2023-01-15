Girls Basketball – Causeway Auto Player of the Week Winner: Lauryn Case, Pt Pleasant Beach
By Doug Brustman, SSN Contributor
Every week this season, Shore Conference Girls Basketball fans will have their chance to vote for the Causeway Auto Shore Conference Girls Basketball Player of the Week on our website.
The Winner of Week 1 is Lauryn Case, Point Pleasant Beach
Lauryn Case led her Garnet Gulls team to a 3-0 week. Case had 10 points vs Brick Twp, 12 vs Keyport, and 15 vs Brick Memorial
