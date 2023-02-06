By Doug Brustman, SSN Contributor

Every week this season, Shore Conference Girls Basketball fans will have their chance to vote for the Causeway Auto Shore Conference Girls Basketball Player of the Week on our website.

The Winner of Week 4 Girls Basketball Player of the Week with 27.59% of the vote is - Long Branch So. Kimi Sayson

Sayson is having a great season for the red hot Green Wave. In two games last week, Sayson had 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists vs Raritan, and 11 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists vs Matawan. On the season she leads the team in scoring and steals, averaging over 13 points a game and just under 5 steals a game. She is on track to lead the team in scoring for the second straight year.

Long Branch So. Kimi Sayson Photo by The LINK Sports and Walter J. O'Neill, Jr. www.TheLinkNews.net Long Branch So. Kimi Sayson Photo by The LINK Sports and Walter J. O'Neill, Jr. www.TheLinkNews.net loading...

2nd place with 17.25% of the vote Freehold's Gaby Parker



3rd place with 16.85% of the vote Ocean's Eli Clark



For winning this weeks Player of the Week contest, Lindsay will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25 Congrats and Enjoy!