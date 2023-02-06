Girls Basketball – Causeway Auto Player of the Week Winner: Long Branch So. Kimi Sayson
By Doug Brustman, SSN Contributor
The Winner of Week 4 Girls Basketball Player of the Week with 27.59% of the vote is - Long Branch So. Kimi Sayson
Sayson is having a great season for the red hot Green Wave. In two games last week, Sayson had 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists vs Raritan, and 11 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists vs Matawan. On the season she leads the team in scoring and steals, averaging over 13 points a game and just under 5 steals a game. She is on track to lead the team in scoring for the second straight year.
2nd place with 17.25% of the vote Freehold's Gaby Parker
3rd place with 16.85% of the vote Ocean's Eli Clark