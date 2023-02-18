By Doug Brustman, SSN Contributor

Every week this season, Shore Conference Girls Basketball fans will have their chance to vote for the Causeway Auto Shore Conference Girls Basketball Player of the Week on our website.

The Winner of Week 6 Girls Basketball Player of the Week with 38.14% of the vote is - Barnegat So. Emma Thornton

Thornton, a Sophomore, has really stepped up her game in the last few weeks for Barnegat. Thornton dropped 30 points, to go along with 15 boards, in the preliminary round of the SCT vs Shore. Against Long Branch, Thornton scored 29 points and added 18 boards. She helped lead Barnegat into their first Shore Conference Tournament since the 2018-2019 season. She is averaging 17.7 ppg and 14.9 rebounds a game this season and will look to continue producing those numbers as Barnegat begins the state tournament next week.

2nd Place with 23.72% of the vote Jackson Memorial/s Zoie Maffei



3rd Place with 17.42% of the vote Ranney's Halet Poser



For winning this weeks Player of the Week contest, Emma will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25 Congrats and Enjoy!