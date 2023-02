Get our free mobile app

2023 Girls Basketball Shore Conference Tournament Seeds

1. St. John Vianney

2. Red Bank Catholic

3. Manasquan

4. St. Rose

5. Trinity Hall

6. Rumson-Fair Haven

7. Ocean

8. Toms River North

9. Holmdel

10. Red Bank

11. Shore

12. Howell

13. Jackson Memorial

14. Manchester

15. Ranney

16. Marlboro

17. Toms River East

18. Long Branch

19. Point Pleasant Beach

20. Monmouth

21. Central

22. Barnegat

23. Keansburg

First Round Matchups

Tuesday, Feb. 7

(23) Keansburg at (10) Red Bank

(22) Barnegat at (11) Shore

(21) Central at (12) Howell

(20) Monmouth at (13) Jackson Memorial

(19) Point Beach at (14) Manchester

(18) Long Branch at (15) Ranney

(17) Toms River East at (16) Marlboro

Round of 16

Thursday, Feb. 9

(17) Toms River East/(16) Marlboro winner at (1) St. John Vianney

(18) Long Branch/(15) Ranney winner at (2) Red Bank Catholic

(19) Point Beach/(14) Manchester winner at (3) Manasquan

(20) Monmouth/(13) Jackson Memorial winner at (4) St. Rose

(21) Howell/(12) Howell winner at (5) Trinity Hall

(22) Barnegat/(11) Shore winner at (6) Rumson-Fair Haven

(23) Keansburg/(10) Red Bank winner at (7) Ocean