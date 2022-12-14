Wednesday’s Varsity Link Coaches Corner on the Shore Sports Network will put the finishing touches on the football season with our annual awards show presented by Jersey Mike’s. Bob Badders, Ed Sarluca and Kevin Williams will broadcast live from Asylum Sports Center in Wall from 7-8pm and the show can be viewed on shoresportsnetwork.com.

The Shore Sports Network will present the following awards:

Coach of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Player of the Year

Shore Conference MVP

Team of the Year

The honorees will appear on the show to accept their awards and talk about the just-completed season.

Now in its 12th season the Coaches Corner is presented by Varsity Link which is the newest social media platform for students and athletes and designed to allow them to showcase their best qualities to increase their chance to get recognized and recruited.

This is the final show of the season which has been broadcast on Wednesday’s from both The Office Lounge in Toms River and MJ’s Restaurant Bar and Grill in Neptune.