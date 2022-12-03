Elite Sports Physical Therapy State Finals Football Picks

Elite Sports Physical Therapy State Finals Football Picks

The Shore Sports Network football staff of Kevin Williams, Bob Badders, and Ed Sarluca is back with its 2022 weekly picks in Shore Conference football action. Once again, the guys will be joined by Dr. Stephen Bade from Elite Sports Physical Therapy.

This weekend marks the final week of the 2022 season with the first public school championship games in New Jersey history. Thank you for following our coverage throughout the season.

Kevin WilliamsBob BaddersEd SarlucaDr. Stephen Bade
SUNDAY
NJSIAA State Finals
Group 2 Final
Rumson-Fair Haven vs. CaldwellCaldwellRFHRFHCaldwell
Group 5 Final
Toms River North vs. Passaic TechTRNTRNTRNTRN
Last Week1-31-32-22-2
Season158-57169-46155-60157-58

 

 

 

