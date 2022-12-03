Get our free mobile app

The Shore Sports Network football staff of Kevin Williams, Bob Badders, and Ed Sarluca is back with its 2022 weekly picks in Shore Conference football action. Once again, the guys will be joined by Dr. Stephen Bade from Elite Sports Physical Therapy.

This weekend marks the final week of the 2022 season with the first public school championship games in New Jersey history. Thank you for following our coverage throughout the season.

Kevin Williams Bob Badders Ed Sarluca Dr. Stephen Bade SUNDAY NJSIAA State Finals Group 2 Final Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Caldwell Caldwell RFH RFH Caldwell Group 5 Final Toms River North vs. Passaic Tech TRN TRN TRN TRN Last Week 1-3 1-3 2-2 2-2 Season 158-57 169-46 155-60 157-58