By Doug Brustman-SSN Contributor

Central’s size wears down a game Lacey squad 39-35.

In an entertaining B South battle, Central Regional downed Lacey Township 39-35. The game was back and forth throughout, but Centrals front line of Katelyn DiMichele, Kelsey DiNichele, and Riley Coltenback proved to be too much down the stretch for Lacey. Katelyn DiMichele led the a golden Eagles with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Coltenback added 10 points and 7 rebounds, and Kelsey DiMichele contributed 8 points, 7 rebounds, and a few key steals in the last 2 minutes. Lacey cur the Central lead to 23-21 at the end of the 3rd on a buzzer beating 3 by Riley Mahan. Lacey then ripped off 10 straight points to open up a 31-23 lead 2 mi yes into the 4th quarter. The defense of sophomore Reece Paget and a freshman Brooklyn Bell sparked Lacey during that 10-0 spurt. Central then rode the backs of their 3 big seniors to wear down an undersized Lacey team. Riley Mahan led Lacey with 15 points, Brooke Schmidt added 7 points, and Paget and Bell had 4 points each.