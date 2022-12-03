Get our free mobile app

Forwards

Jairo Chira, Sr., Colts Neck

2022 Stats: 15 goals, 8 assists

One of the Shore’s most dynamic players, Jira stepped his game up as a senior and became the No. 1 scoring option for a Colts Neck team that won an ultra-competitive Shore Conference Class B North division and scored 39 goals in 15 matches in the process. Chira’s 15 goals ranked fifth in the conference and his 38 total points were fourth, with the senior doing a significant chunk of his damage in hat tricks against Manasquan in a 5-4, regular-season, overtime win and against Central in a 6-4, Shore-Conference-Tournament win.

Nick Spisak, Sr., Howell

2022 Stats: 13 goals, 8 assists

Howell won games in a lot of different ways with different stars around the field and when it came to scoring, Spisak was the Rebels’ top target on the attack. The senior finished tied for sixth in the entire conference in overall scoring and a significant portion of his scoring came during the first five games of the season, in which he posted six goals and five assists. Spisak’s single-game highlights were a hat trick and assist during a September win over Manasquan, a brace vs. Middletown South and a goal and assist in a state-tournament win over Princeton.

Alec Pentikis, Sr., Rumson-Fair Haven

2022 Stats: 10 goals, 6 assists

Few players in the Shore Conference had a tougher act to follow than did Pentikis, who scored a sectional-championship-winning golden goal and cracked the All-Shore First Team as a junior in 2021. During his senior season, Pentikis finished second on a high-powered Bulldogs team in scoring and racked up two hat tricks in the process. The second of the two three-goal outbursts came against Jackson Memorial in the Shore Conference Tournament first round, which also featured a pair of assists from Pentikis.

Dylan Millevoi, Jr., Christian Brothers Academy

2022 Stats: 11 goals, 3 assists

After an impressive debut as a sophomore in the midfield, Millevoi had big shoes to fill when he took over for 2021 Shore Sports Network Player of the Year Dylan Cupo at striker. While there was some settling-in required, Millevoi went right to work scoring goals, including a game-winning goal against LaSalle of Pa. and a brace in CBA’s 2-0 rout of Chaminade of N.Y. Millevoi’s defining moments were a golden goal to beat Freehold Township in a pivotal, 1-0 win in Class A North, followed by another golden goal to cap a brace and a 3-2 win over Southern in the Shore Conference Tournament round of 16.

Midfield

Antonio Santos, Sr., Rumson-Fair Haven

2022 Stats: 12 goals, 1 assist

Rumson distinguished itself with a potent mix of attackers, particularly when its three forwards were Pentikis, Ronan Hogg and Jacob Brown. Whatever the look, Santos was Rumson’s playmaker in the middle and finished tied with among primary midfielders with 12 goals. Santos started his season in grand fashion, scoring a pair of goals in a 2-0 win over Middletown South – a team he again burned for a goal in Rumson’s 3-0 win in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament.

Anthony Vasquez, Sr., Long Branch

2022 Stats: 10 goals, 2 assists

Long Branch was in need of a scoring boost heading into the season on account of some key graduations and Vasquez was the Green Wave’s greatest difference-maker on the attack. The senior opened his season with a brace in Long Branch’s 6-0 win over Monmouth and scored a golden goal to beat Manasquan in a big Class B North division win. Vasquez also shined in the Shore Conference Tournament, scoring a game-winning goal in the 78th minute to beat Point Boro in the round of 16, followed by another goal in a 2-2 draw with Middletown North, which ended with Long Branch losing on penalties.

Long Branch senior Anthony Vasquez tries to turn the corner against St. Rose sophomore Henry McLean. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) Long Branch senior Anthony Vasquez (10) tries to turn the corner against St. Rose sophomore Henry McLean. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) loading...

Aidan Sugrue, Sr., Manasquan

2022 Stats: 9 goals, 4 assists

Sugrue has been a starter since his freshman year, when Manasquan reached the final of the Shore Conference Tournament with him playing in the midfield. In his last year, Manasquan climbed back into the Shore Sports Network Top 10 and Sugrue helped the Warriors close the season strong. He scored three goals in three NJSIAA Tournament games, with all three coming across wins over Delaware Valley and Monmouth. Sugrue also showed up in rivalry games, scoring the winner in a 1-0 win over St. Rose and finishing two in a 3-0 drubbing of Wall.

Nick Damiano, Jr., Wall

2022 Stats: 9 goals, 4 assists

Without a lot of experience in the starting lineup, Wall had to quickly establish an identity and figure out how to score goals while playing in a challenging Class A Central division. The Crimson Knights have consistently woven together stanch defensive teams under coach Garry Linstra, but the scoring would be up to Damiano and his older brother, James. From his outside midfield spot, Nick Damiano was Wall’s No. 1 scoring threat and turned in his biggest performance in a wild, wet, 4-3, overtime win over Rumson-Fair Haven in which Damiano scored two goals – both in the first half.

Defense

Lawrence Mancino, Jr., Christian Brothers Academy

2022 Stats: 4 goals, 2 assists

With seven goals allowed in 20 matches, CBA boasted the best goal-prevention outfit in the Shore Conference and made a strong case as the state’s best defense. Mancino was the lone returning starter in the group after forcing his way into the starting XI as a sophomore and his added wrinkle as a junior was his scoring prowess. Two of Mancino’s four goals came during the postseason, including a strike in the Shore Conference Tournament final – a 2-1 CBA win over Howell.

Jeremy Hernandez, Sr., Long Branch

2022 Stats: 3 goals, 1 assist

Hernandez was the leader of the Green Wave in every regard, finishing his four-year varsity career as a starter with an All-Shore selection. Long Branch’s standout center back captained a young Green Wave defense that registered seven clean sheets and also picked his spots on the attack as well. Hernandez scored the golden goal in a 3-2 win over Red Bank, struck the back of the net in a 2-2 draw vs. Neptune and scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over St. Rose in the Shore Conference Tournament.

Brett Leschinski, Sr., Point Pleasant Boro

2022 Stats: 3 goals, 2 assists

Point Boro had its best season since 2016 and the Panthers did it with an organized formation built around Leschinski’s talents at center back. Leschinski was voted the Player of the Year in Class B South by the division’s coaches and on top of leading the defense, Leschinski was also an opportunistic scorer. His three goals came in three of his team’s biggest wins of the season: a 4-1 win over a ranked Rumson-Fair Haven side, a 2-0 win over Manchester to clinch the Class B South co-championship and a 2-0 win over Hillside in the first round of the Central Group II Playoffs.

Point Boro senior Brett Leschinski. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) Point Boro senior Brett Leschinski. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) loading...

Aiden Hynes, Sr., Holmdel

2022 Stats: 3 goals, 1 assist

Even with new players in the system, Holmdel is routinely one of the Shore’s hardest teams to score upon and this season was no different. Hynes was the captain of a Holmdel back line that conceded only 11 goals all season – the second-best goals-per-game defense in the Shore Conference behind CBA – and produced a Shore-Conference-best 15 clean sheets. The senior also delivered a trio of goals, all of which came in blowout wins, but did assist the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Jackson Memorial.

Goalkeepers

Ilan Golden, Sr., Holmdel

2022 Stats: 21 goals, 12 goals allowed, 14 shutouts

Sticking with Holmdel’s goal-prevention, Golden did a superb job replacing First-Team All-Shore goalkeeper Tommy Chyzowych with a senior season to remember. Golden finished tied with CBA’s Mile Gallagher with 14 shutouts to his credit – six of which were postseason clean sheets. Holmdel started the season with five straight shutouts, with Golden in goal for five of them and finished his season with a highlight by saving a penalty kick in Holmdel’s 2-1 loss to Delran in the Group II final.

Miles Gallagher, Jr., Christian Brothers Academy

2022 Stats: 20 games, 7 goals allowed, 14 shutouts

CBA entered the first day of practice in August with a quality junior goalkeeper penciled in as the starter, but it was not thought to be Gallagher. Projected starter Joe Grossman suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason and his classmate stepped in and made sure CBA did not miss a beat. His 14 shutouts were tied for the most in the conference and the seven goals allowed in 20 games was the best performance of any goalkeeper-defense combination at the Shore. While CBA’s defense did a thorough job protecting him, Gallagher still came up with huge saves in the last two rounds of both the Shore Conference Tournament and the Non-Public A Playoffs.

