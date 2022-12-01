Boys Soccer – 2022 Shore Conference Stat Leaders
Based on stats reported to Shore Sports Network by coaches or designated team representatives. Corrections should be emailed by coaches to Shore Sports Network Soccer Editor Matt Manley.
Total Points
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Ernst Louisius, Neptune
|22
|10
|54
|Stephan Kapranov, Holmdel
|18
|6
|42
|Kajus Matazinskas, TR East
|17
|5
|39
|Jairo Chira, Colts Neck
|15
|8
|38
|Connor Yurgel, Jackson Lib
|16
|3
|35
|Ammar Danish, Freehod Boro
|13
|8
|34
|Nick Spisak, Howell
|13
|8
|34
|Joey Kurak, Manchester
|14
|5
|33
|David Weiner, Holmdel
|12
|9
|33
|Nick DiNapoli, Shore
|13
|6
|32
|John Witkowski, Pt Boro
|14
|3
|31
|Will Thygeson, CBA
|11
|9
|31
|Kenny Caruso, TR South
|14
|2
|30
|Muberaq Aderogba, Manchester
|13
|4
|30
|Jack D'Eletto, CBA
|10
|10
|30
|Matt Karolak, Manasquan
|10
|9
|29
|Lupo Ryder, Raritan
|13
|2
|28
|Cooper Attaway, Shore
|13
|2
|28
|Shawn McCann, Midd South
|11
|6
|28
|Nick Turturro, Howell
|12
|3
|27
|Ronan Hogg, Rumson-FH
|11
|5
|27
|Anthon Cano, Monmouth
|10
|6
|26
|Alec Pentikis, Rumson-FH
|10
|6
|26
|Josh Boyan, Pt Beach
|9
|8
|26
|Antonio Santos, Rumson-FH
|12
|1
|25
|Dylan Millevoi, CBA
|11
|3
|25
|Colin Hynes, Holmdel
|9
|7
|25
|Ryan DiCillo, Central
|10
|4
|24
|Kyle Moore, Colts Neck
|9
|5
|23
|Diego Nieves, St. Rose
|9
|5
|23
|Anthony Vasquez, Long Branch
|10
|2
|22
|Nick Damiano, Wall
|9
|4
|22
|Aidan Sugrue, Manasquan
|9
|4
|22
|J.P. Candela, Howell
|8
|6
|22
|Ryan Kozlej, TR East
|7
|8
|22
|Kervin Lafortune, Neptune
|7
|8
|22
|Danny Herndon, SJV
|9
|3
|21
|Matteo Pasqualichio, Lacey
|9
|3
|21
|Evan Weiner, Manchester
|7
|7
|21
|Mike Colantino, Midd North
|8
|4
|20
|Jackson Markovitch, TR East
|8
|4
|20
|Chris Lopez, Long Branch
|7
|6
|20
|Lucas Hutnik, Raritan
|6
|8
|20
|Tim Bertscha, Freehold Twp.
|7
|5
|19
|Santino Scarponi, Shore
|7
|5
|19
|Aidan Antonio, Southern
|8
|2
|18
|Aidan Bonczek, St. Rose
|8
|2
|18
|Jim Cappucci, Jackson Lib
|6
|6
|18
|Dimitry Corba, CBA
|4
|10
|18
|Jon Fitzgerald, TR South
|3
|12
|18
|Philip Barbosa, Monmouth
|8
|1
|17
|Dylan Gonzalez, Hudson
|8
|1
|17
|Aidan Englander, Freehold Twp.
|7
|3
|17
|Owen Clearwaters, Pt Boro
|7
|3
|17
|Frankie Brusco, Holmdel
|5
|7
|17
|Jayson Nardone, Brick
|8
|0
|16
|Pat Schlagenhaft, Brick Mem
|8
|0
|16
|Anthony Ruggiero, TR North
|7
|2
|16
|Cristian Gonzalez, Manasquan
|6
|4
|16
|Stephen Molnar, Shore
|3
|10
|16
|Jared Elliott, Pt Boro
|3
|10
|16
Goals
|Player
|Goals
|Ernst Louisius, Neptune
|22
|Stephan Kapranov, Holmdel
|18
|Kajus Matazinskas, TR East
|17
|Connor Yurgel, Jackson Lib
|16
|Jairo Chira, Colts Neck
|15
|Joey Kurak, Manchester
|14
|John Witkowski, Pt Boro
|14
|Kenny Caruso, TR South
|14
|Ammar Danish, Freehod Boro
|13
|Nick Spisak, Howell
|13
|Nick DiNapoli, Shore
|13
|Muberaq Aderogba, Manchester
|13
|Lupo Ryder, Raritan
|13
|Cooper Attaway, Shore
|13
|David Weiner, Holmdel
|12
|Nick Turturro, Howell
|12
|Antonio Santos, Rumson-FH
|12
|Will Thygeson, CBA
|11
|Shawn McCann, Midd South
|11
|Ronan Hogg, Rumson-FH
|11
|Dylan Millevoi, CBA
|11
|Jack D'Eletto, CBA
|10
|Matt Karolak, Manasquan
|10
|Anthon Cano, Monmouth
|10
|Alec Pentikis, Rumson-FH
|10
|Ryan DiCillo, Central
|10
|Anthony Vasquez, Long Branch
|10
|Josh Boyan, Pt Beach
|9
|Colin Hynes, Holmdel
|9
|Kyle Moore, Colts Neck
|9
|Diego Nieves, St. Rose
|9
|Nick Damiano, Wall
|9
|Aidan Sugrue, Manasquan
|9
|Danny Herndon, SJV
|9
|Matteo Pasqualichio, Lacey
|9
|J.P. Candela, Howell
|8
|Mike Colantino, Midd North
|8
|Jackson Markovitch, TR East
|8
|Aidan Antonio, Southern
|8
|Aidan Bonczek, St. Rose
|8
|Philip Barbosa, Monmouth
|8
|Dylan Gonzalez, Hudson
|8
|Jayson Nardone, Brick
|8
|Pat Schlagenhaft, Brick Mem
|8
|Ryan Kozlej, TR East
|7
|Kervin Lafortune, Neptune
|7
|Evan Weiner, Manchester
|7
|Chris Lopez, Long Branch
|7
|Tim Bertscha, Freehold Twp.
|7
|Santino Scarponi, Shore
|7
|Aidan Englander, Freehold Twp.
|7
|Owen Clearwaters, Pt Boro
|7
|Anthony Ruggiero, TR North
|7
|Nick Prosperi, Southern
|7
|Nico Skeete, Matawan
|7
|Jack Tiernan, St. Rose
|7
Assists
|Player
|Assists
|Jon Fitzgerald, TR South
|12
|Ernst Louisius, Neptune
|10
|Jack D'Eletto, CBA
|10
|Dimitry Corba, CBA
|10
|Stephen Molnar, Shore
|10
|Jared Elliott, Pt Boro
|10
|David Weiner, Holmdel
|9
|Will Thygeson, CBA
|9
|Matt Karolak, Manasquan
|9
|Jairo Chira, Colts Neck
|8
|Ammar Danish, Freehod Boro
|8
|Nick Spisak, Howell
|8
|Josh Boyan, Pt Beach
|8
|Ryan Kozlej, TR East
|8
|Kervin Lafortune, Neptune
|8
|Lucas Hutnik, Raritan
|8
|C.J. Crolius, Midd North
|8
|Colin Hynes, Holmdel
|7
|Evan Weiner, Manchester
|7
|Frankie Brusco, Holmdel
|7
|Packy O'Hearn, St. Rose
|7
|Jacob Brown, Rumson-FH
|7
|Conner Katz, Shore
|7
|Stephan Kapranov, Holmdel
|6
|Nick DiNapoli, Shore
|6
|Shawn McCann, Midd South
|6
|Anthon Cano, Monmouth
|6
|Alec Pentikis, Rumson-FH
|6
|J.P. Candela, Howell
|6
|Chris Lopez, Long Branch
|6
|Jim Cappucci, Jackson Lib
|6
|Jake Petillo, Wall
|6
|Nick Mavica, Colts Neck
|6
|Lucas Farkas, Manasquan
|6
|Victor Torres, Freehod Twp.
|6
|Dan Abrams, Ocean
|6
|Diego Martinez, Manchester
|6
|Kajus Matazinskas, TR East
|5
|Joey Kurak, Manchester
|5
|Ronan Hogg, Rumson-FH
|5
|Kyle Moore, Colts Neck
|5
|Diego Nieves, St. Rose
|5
|Tim Bertscha, Freehold Twp.
|5
|Santino Scarponi, Shore
|5
|Nicolas Davhi Borges, Long Branch
|5
|Noah Jones, Freehold Twp.
|5
|Alessandro Principato, Freehold Twp.
|5
|R.J. Eckelman, Howell
|5
|Sean Newbert, Shore
|5
|Sean Peck, TR East
|5
|Alex Baginski, Pt Boro
|5
|Max Dyba, Pt Boro
|5
|Luis Camenara, Manchester
|5
Goalkeeper Shutouts
|Player
|Shutouts
|Miles Gallagher, CBA
|14
|Ilan Golden, Holmdel
|14
|Charlie Scanlon, Howell
|11
|Jack Goldsmith, Freehold Twp
|10
|Jack Harmon, St. Rose
|8
|Chris Schoener, Jackson Mem
|7
|Chris Lazo, LB
|7
|Andrew Holper, Pt Boro
|6
|Rocco Malangone, Jackson Lib
|6
|Ryan Fitzgerald, Lacey
|6
|Kyle Desai, Monmouth
|6
|Bobby Calvo, TR East
|6
|Kevin O'Neil, Neptune
|6
|Tyler Collinson, Manasquan
|6
|Zach Frabizio, Ocean
|6
|Jonathan Flores, Lakewood
|5
|Jake Bono, Marlboro
|5
|Charlie Schirmer, Wall
|5
|Nate Bott, Southern
|5
|Mike Venegas, TR North
|5
|Cole Herman, Rumson-FH
|4
|Kevin Barfield, Shore
|4
|Trevor Policastro, Central
|4
|Glen Cantalupo, Ranney
|4
|Owen Curtis, Pt Beach
|4
|Noah Cundiff, Manchester
|3
|Angel Tlacoxolal, Freehold Boro
|3
|Landon Terrell, Midd North
|3
|Justin Perrin, Brick Mem
|3
|Owen Heale, TR South
|3
|Liam Collura, Colts Neck
|3
|Jared McMeans, Matawan
|3
|Matt Brana, SJV
|3
|Aaron Johnson, Pinelands
|2
|Matteo Paolillo, Manalapan
|2
|Andrew Marinelli, Midd North
|2
|Zach Archibald, Midd South
|2
|Thomas Ekberg, Wall
|2
