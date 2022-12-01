Get our free mobile app

Based on stats reported to Shore Sports Network by coaches or designated team representatives. Corrections should be emailed by coaches to Shore Sports Network Soccer Editor Matt Manley.

Total Points

Player Goals Assists Points Ernst Louisius, Neptune 22 10 54 Stephan Kapranov, Holmdel 18 6 42 Kajus Matazinskas, TR East 17 5 39 Jairo Chira, Colts Neck 15 8 38 Connor Yurgel, Jackson Lib 16 3 35 Ammar Danish, Freehod Boro 13 8 34 Nick Spisak, Howell 13 8 34 Joey Kurak, Manchester 14 5 33 David Weiner, Holmdel 12 9 33 Nick DiNapoli, Shore 13 6 32 John Witkowski, Pt Boro 14 3 31 Will Thygeson, CBA 11 9 31 Kenny Caruso, TR South 14 2 30 Muberaq Aderogba, Manchester 13 4 30 Jack D'Eletto, CBA 10 10 30 Matt Karolak, Manasquan 10 9 29 Lupo Ryder, Raritan 13 2 28 Cooper Attaway, Shore 13 2 28 Shawn McCann, Midd South 11 6 28 Nick Turturro, Howell 12 3 27 Ronan Hogg, Rumson-FH 11 5 27 Anthon Cano, Monmouth 10 6 26 Alec Pentikis, Rumson-FH 10 6 26 Josh Boyan, Pt Beach 9 8 26 Antonio Santos, Rumson-FH 12 1 25 Dylan Millevoi, CBA 11 3 25 Colin Hynes, Holmdel 9 7 25 Ryan DiCillo, Central 10 4 24 Kyle Moore, Colts Neck 9 5 23 Diego Nieves, St. Rose 9 5 23 Anthony Vasquez, Long Branch 10 2 22 Nick Damiano, Wall 9 4 22 Aidan Sugrue, Manasquan 9 4 22 J.P. Candela, Howell 8 6 22 Ryan Kozlej, TR East 7 8 22 Kervin Lafortune, Neptune 7 8 22 Danny Herndon, SJV 9 3 21 Matteo Pasqualichio, Lacey 9 3 21 Evan Weiner, Manchester 7 7 21 Mike Colantino, Midd North 8 4 20 Jackson Markovitch, TR East 8 4 20 Chris Lopez, Long Branch 7 6 20 Lucas Hutnik, Raritan 6 8 20 Tim Bertscha, Freehold Twp. 7 5 19 Santino Scarponi, Shore 7 5 19 Aidan Antonio, Southern 8 2 18 Aidan Bonczek, St. Rose 8 2 18 Jim Cappucci, Jackson Lib 6 6 18 Dimitry Corba, CBA 4 10 18 Jon Fitzgerald, TR South 3 12 18 Philip Barbosa, Monmouth 8 1 17 Dylan Gonzalez, Hudson 8 1 17 Aidan Englander, Freehold Twp. 7 3 17 Owen Clearwaters, Pt Boro 7 3 17 Frankie Brusco, Holmdel 5 7 17 Jayson Nardone, Brick 8 0 16 Pat Schlagenhaft, Brick Mem 8 0 16 Anthony Ruggiero, TR North 7 2 16 Cristian Gonzalez, Manasquan 6 4 16 Stephen Molnar, Shore 3 10 16 Jared Elliott, Pt Boro 3 10 16

Goals

Player Goals Ernst Louisius, Neptune 22 Stephan Kapranov, Holmdel 18 Kajus Matazinskas, TR East 17 Connor Yurgel, Jackson Lib 16 Jairo Chira, Colts Neck 15 Joey Kurak, Manchester 14 John Witkowski, Pt Boro 14 Kenny Caruso, TR South 14 Ammar Danish, Freehod Boro 13 Nick Spisak, Howell 13 Nick DiNapoli, Shore 13 Muberaq Aderogba, Manchester 13 Lupo Ryder, Raritan 13 Cooper Attaway, Shore 13 David Weiner, Holmdel 12 Nick Turturro, Howell 12 Antonio Santos, Rumson-FH 12 Will Thygeson, CBA 11 Shawn McCann, Midd South 11 Ronan Hogg, Rumson-FH 11 Dylan Millevoi, CBA 11 Jack D'Eletto, CBA 10 Matt Karolak, Manasquan 10 Anthon Cano, Monmouth 10 Alec Pentikis, Rumson-FH 10 Ryan DiCillo, Central 10 Anthony Vasquez, Long Branch 10 Josh Boyan, Pt Beach 9 Colin Hynes, Holmdel 9 Kyle Moore, Colts Neck 9 Diego Nieves, St. Rose 9 Nick Damiano, Wall 9 Aidan Sugrue, Manasquan 9 Danny Herndon, SJV 9 Matteo Pasqualichio, Lacey 9 J.P. Candela, Howell 8 Mike Colantino, Midd North 8 Jackson Markovitch, TR East 8 Aidan Antonio, Southern 8 Aidan Bonczek, St. Rose 8 Philip Barbosa, Monmouth 8 Dylan Gonzalez, Hudson 8 Jayson Nardone, Brick 8 Pat Schlagenhaft, Brick Mem 8 Ryan Kozlej, TR East 7 Kervin Lafortune, Neptune 7 Evan Weiner, Manchester 7 Chris Lopez, Long Branch 7 Tim Bertscha, Freehold Twp. 7 Santino Scarponi, Shore 7 Aidan Englander, Freehold Twp. 7 Owen Clearwaters, Pt Boro 7 Anthony Ruggiero, TR North 7 Nick Prosperi, Southern 7 Nico Skeete, Matawan 7 Jack Tiernan, St. Rose 7

Assists

Player Assists Jon Fitzgerald, TR South 12 Ernst Louisius, Neptune 10 Jack D'Eletto, CBA 10 Dimitry Corba, CBA 10 Stephen Molnar, Shore 10 Jared Elliott, Pt Boro 10 David Weiner, Holmdel 9 Will Thygeson, CBA 9 Matt Karolak, Manasquan 9 Jairo Chira, Colts Neck 8 Ammar Danish, Freehod Boro 8 Nick Spisak, Howell 8 Josh Boyan, Pt Beach 8 Ryan Kozlej, TR East 8 Kervin Lafortune, Neptune 8 Lucas Hutnik, Raritan 8 C.J. Crolius, Midd North 8 Colin Hynes, Holmdel 7 Evan Weiner, Manchester 7 Frankie Brusco, Holmdel 7 Packy O'Hearn, St. Rose 7 Jacob Brown, Rumson-FH 7 Conner Katz, Shore 7 Stephan Kapranov, Holmdel 6 Nick DiNapoli, Shore 6 Shawn McCann, Midd South 6 Anthon Cano, Monmouth 6 Alec Pentikis, Rumson-FH 6 J.P. Candela, Howell 6 Chris Lopez, Long Branch 6 Jim Cappucci, Jackson Lib 6 Jake Petillo, Wall 6 Nick Mavica, Colts Neck 6 Lucas Farkas, Manasquan 6 Victor Torres, Freehod Twp. 6 Dan Abrams, Ocean 6 Diego Martinez, Manchester 6 Kajus Matazinskas, TR East 5 Joey Kurak, Manchester 5 Ronan Hogg, Rumson-FH 5 Kyle Moore, Colts Neck 5 Diego Nieves, St. Rose 5 Tim Bertscha, Freehold Twp. 5 Santino Scarponi, Shore 5 Nicolas Davhi Borges, Long Branch 5 Noah Jones, Freehold Twp. 5 Alessandro Principato, Freehold Twp. 5 R.J. Eckelman, Howell 5 Sean Newbert, Shore 5 Sean Peck, TR East 5 Alex Baginski, Pt Boro 5 Max Dyba, Pt Boro 5 Luis Camenara, Manchester 5

Goalkeeper Shutouts

Player Shutouts Miles Gallagher, CBA 14 Ilan Golden, Holmdel 14 Charlie Scanlon, Howell 11 Jack Goldsmith, Freehold Twp 10 Jack Harmon, St. Rose 8 Chris Schoener, Jackson Mem 7 Chris Lazo, LB 7 Andrew Holper, Pt Boro 6 Rocco Malangone, Jackson Lib 6 Ryan Fitzgerald, Lacey 6 Kyle Desai, Monmouth 6 Bobby Calvo, TR East 6 Kevin O'Neil, Neptune 6 Tyler Collinson, Manasquan 6 Zach Frabizio, Ocean 6 Jonathan Flores, Lakewood 5 Jake Bono, Marlboro 5 Charlie Schirmer, Wall 5 Nate Bott, Southern 5 Mike Venegas, TR North 5 Cole Herman, Rumson-FH 4 Kevin Barfield, Shore 4 Trevor Policastro, Central 4 Glen Cantalupo, Ranney 4 Owen Curtis, Pt Beach 4 Noah Cundiff, Manchester 3 Angel Tlacoxolal, Freehold Boro 3 Landon Terrell, Midd North 3 Justin Perrin, Brick Mem 3 Owen Heale, TR South 3 Liam Collura, Colts Neck 3 Jared McMeans, Matawan 3 Matt Brana, SJV 3 Aaron Johnson, Pinelands 2 Matteo Paolillo, Manalapan 2 Andrew Marinelli, Midd North 2 Zach Archibald, Midd South 2 Thomas Ekberg, Wall 2