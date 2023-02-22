Get our free mobile app

For the remainder of the 2022-23 season, Shore Sports Network will recognize the top boys basketball players in the Shore Conference each week. This week's contest is based on the final two rounds on the Shore Conference Tournament, with six nominees who turned in at least one standout performance in the final two rounds. In order to balance out the ballot, two players each from three different teams are in the running for All-SCT Player the Week.

Read about this week's nominees and vote for the one that strikes you as the best pick for overall All-SCT Player of the Week. Vote in the poll at the end of the post once per hour until the poll closes on Friday at noon.

Ocean County Sports Medicine All-SCT Players of the Week

Darius Adams, Manasquan

It would be hard to argue against Adams as the top player in the Shore Conference Tournament, but we’re not here to argue, only to present the facts and the facts are as follows: Adams averaged 23.5 points, nine rebounds 4.75 assists and 2.25 steals in Manasquan’s four Shore Conference Tournament wins, capping it with 26 points, seven boards and five assists in the championship win over Ranney.

Jahlil Bethea, Ranney

Bethea proved to be as valuable as any player in the conference tournament, with his presence turning Ranney from a team that went 5-6 before he became eligible into a team that reached the SCT championship game by beating three of the top-five teams in the Shore Sports Network Top 10 (No. 2 St. Rose, No. 4 Toms River North and No. 5 Jackson Memorial). Bethea’s signature performance came in the form of 29 points in the win over St. Rose and his perimeter defense was an x-factor for Ranney throughout the SCT.

Ryan Frauenheim, Manasquan

The lone player on Manasquan that was a part of the 2021 Shore Conference championship team’s rotation, Frauenheim found special significance in going from champion as a freshman, to runner-up a year ago, back to champion this season. The junior point guard was consistently excellent in his role during Manasquan’s four-game run to the title, averaging 13.25 points and 5.25 assists and capping it with a seven-point fourth-quarter that helped the Warriors close out the SCT final at Monmouth.

Isaac Hester, Ranney

After going off for 33 points in Ranney’s SCT quarterfinal win over Toms River North, Hester helped guide the Panthers to the championship game with a 23-point effort – including 16 in the second half – in his team’s overtime win over second-seeded St. Rose in the SCT semifinals. Manasquan’s defense bottled up Ranney’s dynamic trio of guards, but Hester still managed a team-high 15 points in the final, giving him 21.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during the five-game run.

Matt Hodge, St. Rose

St. Rose played only one game in last week’s SCT action, but the Purple Roses had some noteworthy performances – none more than Hodge’s. The 6-foot-8 junior was all over the stat sheet again, putting up 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting, 15 rebounds and seven assists – nearly carrying St. Rose to a win over Ranney in the semifinals with two of his fellow starters fouled out of the game.

Gio Panzini, St. Rose

Panzini was the lone St. Rose player to have played at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in an SCT semifinal and his experience showed in the overtime classic vs. Ranney. The 6-5 Red Bank Catholic transfer delivered 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Purple Roses and his departure from the game with five fouls proved to be a huge blow for St. Rose, which fell in overtime to the Panthers after leading by 13 with under two minutes to go.

All-SCT Honorable Mention: Matt Agar, Raritan; Drew Buck, Ranney; Jack Coleman, Raritan; Jack Dettlinger, Manasquan; Mike Diller, Raritan; Bryan Ebeling, St. Rose; Alex Konov, Manasquan; Griffin Linstra, Manasquan; Jack O’Leary, Raritan; MeSean Williams, Ranney