As we enter the second week of January, we are less than four weeks away from the Shore Conference Tournament field being set and even closer to having the eight division title races resolved. Those races began to heat up last week with noteworthy results in just about all of the divisions and a lot of those results had some real Top 10 ramifications.

The rankings remain volatile, although this week’s list was pretty straightforward up until No. 7. After that, there could be some subjectivity involved in trying to sort through the remaining three spots, but for the most part, the results on the court are now dictating which teams are rounding out the top 10.

With how even the teams after Nos. 1 and 2 appear to be, the rankings are likely to get even harder to figure out over the next two weeks and while that’s bad news for those of us who have to do them, it’s great news if you like watching competitive, meaningful games night-in and night-out.

1. St. Rose (9-0, 3-0) Last Week: 1

The Purple Roses continued to flex as the Shore’s No. 1 team by handling two teams around the .500 mark last week in Neptune and St. John Vianney. St. Rose will play three winning teams this week in Ranney, Point Boro and Keyport and by the last of them, the Roses will be bringing on transfers Gioacchino Panzini, Peter Mauro and Evan Romano. Integrating those three initially figured to be a huge boon for coach Brian Lynch and his team and while it still should make St. Rose even better, it will require shuffling roles on a team that could already be 11-0 by the time the three transfers are eligible.

2. Manasquan (7-3, 2-1) Last Week: 2

There has been no in between for a Manasquan team that either wins by 35 points or loses by eight. The Warriors have dominated their opponents in their seven victories – most recently Hightstown at the Boardwalk Showcase on Saturday and previously-unbeaten Point Boro four days earlier. The losses, meanwhile, have all come against teams ranked in the Top 20 in the state by NJ Advance Media – one of which was last week’s competitive loss to No. 1 Roselle Catholic in which the Warriors led by seven at halftime and trailed by two midway through the fourth quarter. The ball hasn’t bounced Manasquan’s way in its biggest games, but the Warriors are on the cusp of beating some high-quality teams.

3. Jackson Memorial (8-1, 2-1) Last Week: 3

The Jaguars had to scramble scratch and claw to hold on against Ocean and pulled away in the second half to beat Toms River East last week, which included an injury to Samir Padilla that knocked him out of the end of the game at Ocean and the first half of the game vs. Toms River East. Ultimately, Jackson Memorial found a way to win two more games and heads into a big week firmly positioned in the No. 3 spot at the Shore, even though the Jags are locked in a three-way tie for second in Class A South. They will have something to say about the A South standings Tuesday, when the Jaguars travel to face first-place Southern.

4. Freehold Township (7-1, 2-0) Last Week: 4

Freehold Township cemented its top-five spot Thursday by going into CBA and pulling out a double-overtime win over a Colts team that was desperate for a win. The Patriots’ start to the season includes wins over Colts Neck and CBA and their only loss is to No. 3 Jackson Memorial in a game that saw Padilla get red-hot in the second half. Now in the Class A North driver’s seat, Freehold Township will try to keep racking up wins leading up to the rematch with CBA on Jan. 20 in Freehold.

5. Raritan (8-0, 3-0) Last Week: 6

The Rockets put their undefeated start to the test last week by hitting the road to play Central, then playing Hillsborough on a neutral court – a pair of games Raritan found a way to win by executing down the stretch. The Central win was particularly invigorating for Raritan, which rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat the Golden Eagles in triple overtime. While the unbeaten start has been a dream stretch for the Rockets, things ramp up this week with a trip to St. John Vianney, where first place in the Class A Central division will be on the line.

6. Colts Neck (6-2, 2-1) Last Week: 7

While the Cougars lost their first divisional game of the season last week, it came against a Red Bank Catholic team Colts Neck beat by 13 points less than a week earlier. Colts Neck would have preferred to win the game that counts toward the division standings rather than a third-place game at the WOBM Christmas Classic played on Friday morning, but it at least still helps their standing within the Top 10. Wins over Red Bank, Rumson-Fair Haven and Red Bank Catholic are a strong collection of victories so far and the Cougars still have a good chance to win a B North division that should go down to the wire.

7. Red Bank Catholic (6-4, 3-0) Last Week: Not ranked

The Caseys have more losses than any other team in the Top 10, but there is a case to be made that RBC’s schedule has been the toughest of anybody in the Top 10. RBC has losses to No. 1, No. 3 and No. 6 and also paid back No. 6 Colts Neck just four days after losing to the Cougars in a WOBM consolation game. With a win over Red Bank Saturday at Brookdale, the Caseys appear to be an almost-obvious top 10 pick at the moment, but that will immediately be put to the test this week against Rumson-Fair Haven and Red Bank again.

8. Point Pleasant Boro (7-1, 2-1) Last Week: Not ranked

The bad news for Point Boro is the Panthers lost their first game of the year last week and it was a 40-point loss to Manasquan. The good news is, despite that, they are in the Top 10 for the first time this year. A home win over Ranney is Point Boro’s calling card so far and with Ranney winning five straight since that loss, that is going to be a quality win when it’s time to evaluate Point Boro as a Shore Conference Tournament team. The Panthers have another tough game this week against St. Rose, but the bigger game as it pertains to the Top 10 will be Tuesday’s game against St. John Vianney.

9. Southern (7-3, 3-0) Last Week: Not ranked

Once we get past Point Boro at No. 8, we reach the inner-jungle of the Top 10. These last two spots could also be a one-two punch of CBA and Ranney, while Red Bank, Rumson-Fair Haven or Toms River North could also factor in. Southern gets the nod coming off its win over Brick Memorial and the reason you are looking at a run of Ocean County teams is because of Jackson Memorial’s win over Freehold Township. The Jaguars beat a team that beat CBA on the road and also lost to a Toms River North team that is among the teams tied for second in Class A South behind Southern. The Rams have three competitive losses to out-of-area teams – Holy Spirit, West Windsor-Plainsboro South and Ocean City – and their ranking will immediately be put to the test this week against both Jackson Memorial, Toms River North and Manalapan.

10. Brick Memorial (7-2, 2-1) Last Week: 5

The Mustangs bounced back from a home loss to Southern by handling Point Pleasant Beach and will hold on to a spot in the Top 10 thanks to the aforementioned success of Jackson Memorial that is helping to prop up the rest of the Class A South field. With Southern currently in first place, but with two games remaining against both Jackson Memorial and Toms River North, Brick Memorial should still feel good about its prospects at a second straight Class A South title.

Dropped Out

Red Bank (5-4, 1-2) Last Week: 8 – Losses to Rumson and Red Bank Catholic sink the Bucs to the ranks of the unranked, plus the win over CBA isn’t carrying the same weight after the Colts dropped to 4-5.

Christian Brothers Academy (4-5, 1-1) Last Week: 9 – CBA is stuck in a rut, but there is still time for the Colts to turn things around. A Saturday showdown at Red Bank Catholic could be a chance to climb back into the Top 10.

Toms River North (7-3, 2-1) Last Week: 10 – The Mariners will look to shake off a one-sided loss to St. Augustine on Sunday in time to make what they hope will be successful trips to Toms River East and Southern this week.

Top 10 Watchlist

Ranney (5-4, 1-2) – The Panthers are back on the cusp of a Top 10 spot and are also a week away from getting impact transfer Jahlil Bethea to help Ranney make a push ahead of the postseason.

Rumson-Fair Haven (6-2, 2-1) – The Bulldogs might have been a top-six team had they beaten Ranney last week, but a 12-point loss to Ranney keeps Rumson on the fringe for now.

Shore (7-0, 2-0) – Along with St. Rose and Raritan, Shore the third of the three remaining unbeaten teams and will try to extend that season-opening winning streak to 10-0 with big division games against Monmouth and Ocean, followed by a Saturday game vs. Brick.