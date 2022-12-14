Boys Basketball – Shore Sports Network 2022-23 Preview: Class A South
Since the 2014-15 season, the Class A South division has had only one team capable of competing near the top of the Shore Conference. Toms River North dominated the division for six straight seasons and won at a high level, while the rest of the division could not keep up and rarely made much noise in the postseason.
That trend began to chance last season, not just with Toms River North finishing in the middle of the pack, but with multiple A South teams beginning to show the potential to play deep into the postseason. Both Jackson Memorial and Brick Memorial made it to their respective NJSIAA sectional semifinals, which came after the two battled down to the wire for the division title and Jackson Memorial made it to the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Heading into this year, both Jackson Memorial and Brick Memorial have a chance to be even better and Toms River North looks poised to return to the top of the division, or at least close to it. The conditions are ripe for a spirited division race and, perhaps, a Shore Conference postseason that includes two A South teams in the SCT quarterfinals and several making runs in the NJSIAA Tournament.
In predicted order of finish
1. Jackson Memorial
Last year was the first full season for Jackson Memorial under the direction of Randy Holmes and it nearly went about as well as it could have. The Jaguars made it back to the semifinals of both the Shore Conference Tournament and the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group IV Playoffs for the first time since 2014 with a team that featured just one senior in the rotation. With four starters and several more contributors off the bench back in the fold, Jackson Memorial will try to climb to the top of the Class A South division and build off those two postseason runs.
The senior backcourt trio of Samir Padilla, Respect Tyleek and four-year starter Keith Adame will again be the strength of the Jackson Memorial squad, with all three returning with all-division recognition in Class A South. Senior Charlie Meglio is another returning starter and his frontcourt presence will be particularly valuable after the graduation of another frontcourt stalwart, Steven Bado. Meglio begins the season dealing with an injury, as is returning sixth-man and potential starter Mehki Cherry.
With two likely starters sidelined heading into opening night, seniors Shaun Hubbard and Joe Antenucci will jump into the starting lineup, with freshman Randy Holmes Jr., sophomore Brady Adams and Long Branch transfer Devin Jones – the top scorer for the Green Wave as a sophomore in 2021-22 – backing them up. The deeper lineup gives the Jaguars a chance to stem the early injury tide and dream big once the roster rounds into form.
Head Coach: Randy Holmes, third season
2021-22 Record: 20-8 (9-3, second in Class A South)
Key Losses: Steve Bado, 6-4, Forward
Projected Lineup (Returning Starters in Bold)
Samir Padilla, Sr., 5-10, Guard
Keith Adame, Sr., 6-1, Guard
Respect Tyleek, Sr., 6-2, Guard
Mekhi Cherry, Sr., 6-2, Guard/Forward
Charlie Meglio, Sr., 6-5, Forward
Off the Bench
Joe Antenucci, Sr., 6-3, Forward
Shaun Hubbard, Sr., 6-0, Forward
Devin Jones, Jr., 5-10, Guard (Transfer from Long Branch)
Randy Holmes Jr., Fr., 6-3, Guard
Brady Adams, So., 6-1, Guard
Caleb Frage, Sr., 6-1, Guard
2. Brick Memorial
Coming off the program’s first division championship since 2008, Brick Memorial will be motivated to show it can do it again. The Mustangs were somewhat slighted when, after clinching the Class A South title, were seeded behind Jackson Memorial in the Shore Conference Tournament. While it did not ignite a deep SCT run, it did precede a run to the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group III semifinal, where the Mustangs lost a heartbreaker at Robbinsville.
Heading into 2022-23, Brick Memorial will have to replace the production of All-Shore center Luke Braaten. While the Mustangs don’t have another 6-foot-7 center capable of leading the Shore Conference in blocked shots, they do have a collection of returnees that will look to open up the floor with a faster, more perimeter-oriented style. Seniors Brian Starrett and Josh Michigan will lead the offense, with Starrett returning as the Shore’s top assist-man in 2021-22 (6.1 per game). Classmates Dorian Alston and Jeremish Crispin also return as major contributors, with Crispin moving into the starting five after serving as an effective sixth-man a season ago.
Brick Memorial coach Mike Pelkey said he envisions multiple players occupying the fifth stater spot depending on the development of some of Brick Memorial’s younger players, as well as matchups. Senior Eric Sliazis has the inside track to begin the season as the starter and will look to run with the opportunity, but will be a contributor whether as a starter or off the bench. Building up the depth and finding ways to incorporate the fifth player on the floor to go with the four returnees will be key for a Brick Memorial team trying to once again overcome Jackson Memorial to win a division title, as well as finish off a postseason run.
Head Coach: Mike Pelkey, sixth season
2021-22 Record: 20-7 (10-2, first place in Class A South)
Key Losses: Luke Braaten, 6-7, Center; Jason Ellerbrock, 6-2, Guard
Projected Lineup (Returning Starters in Bold)
Josh Michigan, Sr., 6-4, Guard
Brian Starrett, Sr., 6-3, Guard
Dorian Alston, Sr., 6-4, Forward
Jeremiah Crispin, Sr., 6-1, Forward
Eric Sliazis, Sr., 6-4, Forward/Center
Off the Bench
Ray Vito, Sr., 5-10, Guard
Mike Dayton, Sr., 6-1, Forward
Billy Caruso, Sr., 5-10, Guard
Carlton Cummings, Jr., 5-9, Guard
3. Toms River North
Toms River North’s winning streak against Class A South competition unofficially ended at 75 games during the 2021 season and officially ended at 74 last season when traditional divisional play returned. Either way, Toms River North enjoyed an unprecedented run on dominance and it was not that long ago that the Mariners were at the peak of their powers. With a junior-loaded team that is full of standout athletes, the potential for Toms River North to run through the Class A South division is back heading into 2022-23.
There is not an obvious, go-to scorer on the roster, but the Mariners have athletes and some capable shooters and finishers. Owen Baker was an impact player off the bench and Jeremiah Pruitt, Micah Ford and Tareq Council were do-it-all starters – no surprise considering their prowess on the football field for the state’s best public-school team. Senior Delani Hyde, meanwhile, is a 6-7 presence on both sides of the floor who has a developed skillset that will present matchup issues for opponents. Factor in up-and-coming sophomore point guard Sherrod Nelson and Toms River North has six starting-caliber players at coach Rory Caswell’s disposal.
Hyde and bench players Isaiah Jones and Matt Bozicev are the only seniors on the Toms River North roster and even last year, the Mariners were reliant on the 2024 class for major production. Considering how football-heavy the roster is, it may take some time for Toms River North to full round into form, but with a pair of proven, basketball-first players in Hyde and Baker to get the season started, the Mariners could be primed to jump Brick Memorial and Jackson Memorial to reclaim the top spot in Class A South – a familiar position for the program over the last decade.
Head Coach: Rory Caswell, 12th season
2021-22 Record: 14-13 (6-6, tied fourth in Class A South)
Key Losses: Ryan Baker, 6-2, Guard; Lamir Mitchell, 6-3, Guard/Forward; A.J. Emnace, 6-0, Guard; Justin Moskowitz, 5-11, Guard
Projected Lineup (Returning Starters in Bold)
Sherrod Nelson, So., 5-9, Guard
Owen Baker, Jr., 6-0, Guard
Jeremiah Pruitt, Jr., 6-1, Guard/Forward
Delani Hyde, Sr., 6-7, Forward
Micah Ford, Jr., 6-1, Forward
Off the Bench
Tareq Council, Jr., 6-4, Guard/Forward
Isaiah Jones, Sr., 6-0, Guard
Matt Bozicev, Sr., 6-2, Guard
Josh Moore, Jr., 5-10, Guard
Garrett Dusheck, Jr., 6-4, Forward
Devan McTaega, Jr., 6-4, Forward
Aiden Anderson, Jr., 6-2, Guard/Forward
Nick Intintola, Jr., 6-2, Guard
Matt Shea, Jr., 6-5, Forward
4. Toms River East
The past two seasons have featured an inordinate number of growing pains for Toms River East, but the Raiders may be ready to come collect this season. Toms River East is the rare varsity team that did not lose a regular contributor from the previous season and the result is a 2021-22 starting five that remains intact for the coming season, plus some real potential coming off the bench.
Dylan Russell has been Toms River East’s top all-around talent over the last two seasons, including an all-division campaign a season ago in Class A South. Jason McKelvey stepped up as a sophomore in a junior-heavy lineup a season ago and gives Toms River East a second versatile scorer to go with Russell. Seniors Soren Wilson and Jacob Mathus will be an inside-out combination and senior Manny Vargas is back to tie it all together as a third-year starter at point guard.
Junior Steven Scorsone will get major minutes off the bench and will see some crunch-time minutes as well, even in games in which he does not start. Junior Jackson Markovitch leads a group of newcomers who will be ready for the call off the bench, giving Toms River East some real depth to the roster. The Raiders are still trying to pull even with the division’s top teams in order to contend, but there was some noted progress in 2022 that will serve as a foundation upon which Toms River East can take the next step.
Head Coach: Tom DeRiggi, fourth season
2021-22 Record: 8-16 (2-10, sixth in Class A South)
Key Losses: None
Projected Lineup (Returning Starters in Bold)
Manny Vargas, Sr., 5-11, Guard
Jacob Mathus, Sr., 5-10, Guard
Dylan Russell, Sr., 6-3, Forward
Jason McKelvey, Jr., 6-1, Forward
Soren Wilson, Sr. 6-3- Center
Off the Bench
Steven Scorsone, Jr., 6-0, Guard/Forward
Jackson Markovitch, Jr., 5-9, Guard
Greg Mazzo, Sr., 5-11, Forward
Jack Hesslein, Sr., 5-11, Guard
5. Southern
Coming off a memorable season in 2021 in which they made it to the final eight of the modified Shore Conference postseason, the Rams had some major production to replace last season and managed to remain very competitive in Class A South. The quality of Southern’s play did not always show in the wins and losses, but those battles with the likes of Central and Jackson Memorial should have the Rams ready to incorporate some new pieces into this year’s rotation.
Junior Caden Schubiger is the most experienced of the returning players at Southern, with Schubiger starting throughout his sophomore season. Seniors Max DiPietro and Tom Menegus also got important minutes as juniors and, along with new senior starter Pat Gaffney, will help Schubiger form the core of leadership as the season gets underway. Sophomore Justin Silva is a sophomore to watch in Ocean County and could be an x-factor in Southern making a jump up the standings this season.
With every other team returning a significant portion of their rosters from last year, Southern will have to catch up quickly with its new-look lineup, but the Rams have proven capable when it comes to competing year-in and year-out in Class A South. It won’t be the favorite, but Southern could be classified as a legitimate sleeper heading into this season.
Head Coach: John Pampalone, fourth season
2021-22 Record: 10-13 (6-6, tied for fourth in Class A South)
Key Losses: Jaden Anthony, 6-1, Guard; Nolan Schubiger, 6-0, Guard; Nick Devane, 6-0, Guard; Josh Smith, 5-9, Guard
Projected Lineup (Returning Starters in Bold)
Caden Schubiger, Jr., 5-11, Guard
Pat Gaffney, Sr., 6-1, Guard
Max DiPietro, Sr., 6-2, Forward
Tom Menegus, Sr., 6-6, Forward
Justin Silva, So., 6-3, Forward
Off the Bench
Colin Van Horn, Sr., 6-6
Leo Crowley, Jr., 6-0
Andy Falleta, Sr., 6-0
Cooper Dempsey, So., 5-10
6. Toms River South
While Toms River South has a little more production returning from its 2021-22 lineup than Southern does, the Indians will have to make up ground on the rest of the division while working players into new roles. The good news for third-year coach Vin Arminio is he was able to get most of the players on this year’s roster some varsity run a year ago and the group comes into this season with the confidence to contribute in varsity games.
The next step will be the confidence to play with, and beat, some quality teams in the division schedule. Junior Jordan Jones returns as a top scoring option to aid that effort, while Easton Slack and Mazaiah Brown-Height are well-rounded returnees to play off of Jones. Juniors Rob Pierson and Kai Barckley are likely to round out the starting five, with Pierson providing some size and scoring on the interior.
The junior influence extends to the bench as well and is the foundation for a climb up the standings over the next two seasons. Toms River South should show progress during this season and winning some divisional games would make a big difference, but the big move by the Indians looks like it will be coming in 2024.
Head Coach: Vin Arminio, third season
2021-22 Record: 8-16 (1-11, seventh in Class A South)
Key Losses: Gavin Migliori, 6-0, Guard; Bobby Kukfa, 6-6, Forward; Colin Raimann, 6-1, Guard; Aidan Folsom, 6-0, Guard
Projected Lineup (Returning Starters in Bold)
Jordan Jones, Jr., 5-9, Guard
Kai Barckley, Jr., 5-9, Guard
Easton Slack, Sr., 6-2, Guard
Mazaiah Brown-Height, Sr., 6-2, Guard
Rob Pierson, Jr., 6-4, Forward
Off the Bench
Owen Heale, Jr., 6-1, Guard
Breshawn Francis, Sr., 5-10, Guard
Jarrod Johnson, Jr., 6-3, Forward
Declan Sennick, Jr., 6-2, Forward
Mark Avendano, So., 6-1, Guard
Class A South Starting Five (With 2021-22 Stats)
Samir Padilla, Jackson Memorial (13.4 points, 3.6 steals)
Josh Michigan, Brick Memorial (15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 48 3-pointers)
Brian Starrett, Brick Memorial (7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.6 steals)
Respect Tyleek, Jackson Memorial (7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.7 steals)
Dylan Russell, Toms River East (9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals)
Breakout Players to Watch
Delani Hyde, Toms River North
Justin Silva, Southern
Jason McKelvey, Toms River East
Jordan Jones, Toms River South
Owen Baker, Toms River North