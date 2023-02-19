Get our free mobile app

Ocean County Sports Medicine Week 6 Player of the Week

Jaycen Santucci, Central

Central rode into the Shore Conference Tournament on a hot streak and kept it going through the first two rounds of the tournament to make some school history.

Santucci has been a breakout sophomore for the Golden Eagles from the start of the campaign and the 6-foot-3 guard played two more huge games last week to help carry Central into the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 1994.

Central sophomore Jaycen Santucci. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com)

Santucci's big tournament week started with 24 points and 11 rebounds in a first-round win over Point Beach, then continued when Santucci netted 15 points in a 55-52 win at No. 5 Middletown South – snapping a 15-game winning streak by the Eagles.

During his sophomore season -- his second as a varsity regular for the Golden Eagles -- Santucci is averaging 17.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals for a Central team that will be seeking its 20th win of the season Tuesday, when it hosts Rancocas Valley in the opening round of the NJSIAA South Jersey Group IV Tournament.

Santucci pulled away for a comfortable win this week, collecting 38 percent of the vote. Shore Regional senior Donovan Hughes came in second with 25 percent and Raritan senior Mike Diller ran a close third at 23 percent.

For winning the latest Player of the Week contest, Santucci will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25.

2023 Ocean County Sports Medicine Boys Basketball Player of the Week Winners

Week 1: Dylan Russell, Toms River East

Week 2: Tom Menegus, Southern

Week 3: Alex Frank, Marlboro

Week 4: Brandon Loughlin, Ocean

Week 5: Will Nugent, Middletown South

Week 6: Brian Tassey, Freehold Boro

Week 7: Jaycen Santucci