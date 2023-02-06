Get our free mobile app

Ocean County Sports Medicine Week 5 Player of the Week

Will Nugent, Middletown South

Middletown South keeps winning and a main reason is because different players continue to step up.

Last week, it was Nugent's turn to step up, which came with standout Pat Brown hobbled by an ankle injury. Nugent raised his game by averaging a double-double (11.3 points and 11.3 rebounds) in three Middletown South wins over Middletown North, Red Bank and St. John Vianney. His 14 points and 13 rebounds helped the Eagles escape Middletown North with a win while Brown was sidelined.

Middletown South junior Will Nugent. (Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) Middletown South junior Will Nugent. (Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) loading...

The next challenge was Red Bank on the road and while it took overtime, the Eagles pulled out the win with Nugent scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the win over the Bucs.

The Eagles finished off the week with a win over St. John Vianney, in which Nugent matched the career-high he set earlier in the week with 13 rebounds.

Nugent won the Player of the Week voting with 29 percent of the vote and was one of three nominees to collect at least 20 percent of the votes cast. CBA senior Will Bradley came in second place with 22 percent and Monmouth Regional senior Ta'haj Wiggins collected 20 percent in finishing third.

For winning the first Player of the Week contest, Nugent will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25.

2023 Ocean County Sports Medicine Boys Basketball Player of the Week Winners

Week 1: Dylan Russell, Toms River East

Week 2: Tom Menegus, Southern

Week 3: Alex Frank, Marlboro

Week 4: Brandon Loughlin, Ocean

Week 5: Will Nugent, Middletown South