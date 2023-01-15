Get our free mobile app

Ocean County Sports Medicine Week 2 Player of the Week

Tom Menegus, Southern

Southern has surged into first place in the Class A South standings and is now threatening to run away with the division after a 5-0 record during the first round of divisional games.

Once again, the Rams have been buoyed by a balanced, unselfish lineup that gets it done on both ends of the floor. Menegus has embodied that during his senior season and during the first week of January, the 6-foot-6 senior averaged 10.25 points and 9.5 rebounds Southern’s 3-1 week.

Southern senior Tom Menegus (33) prepares to jump it up with Toms River North senior Delani Hyde. (Photo: Matt Manley) Southern senior Tom Menegus (33) prepares to jump it up with Toms River North senior Delani Hyde. (Photo: Matt Manley) loading...

The highlight of the week for Southern was a huge, 42-39, road win over Brick Memorial in which Menegus put up 13 points and 12 rebounds – including the go-ahead basket with two minutes left that broke a 38-36 tie. Most of Southern's damage within the division has come on its home floor, but stealing a win at Brick Memorial has laid the groundwork for the 5-0 start in A South.

Menegus also put up 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a win over Donovan Catholic to open 2023 and contributed seven points and 10 rebounds in a win over Long Branch on Jan. 7.

Menegus secured a comfortable win in the Week 2 Player of the Week contest by rounding up 30 percent of the votes cast. Monmouth's T.J. Thomasson was the runner-up and one of three nominees to earn more than 16 percent of the vote. Thomasson came in at 19 percent, Raritan's Jack O'Leary collected 17.3 percent and Manalapan junior Anthony Leger won 16.8 percent of the Week 2 vote.

For winning the first Player of the Week contest, Menegus will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25.