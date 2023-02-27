Get our free mobile app

Ocean County Sports Medicine All-SCT Player of the Week

Ryan Frauenheim, Manasquan

The lone player on Manasquan that was a part of the 2021 Shore Conference championship team’s rotation, Frauenheim found special significance in going from champion as a freshman, to runner-up a year ago, back to champion this season. After watching Marlboro celebrate the 2022 Shore Conference Tournament title at Manasquan's expense, Frauenheim made sure he and his teammates would be the ones celebrating.

The junior point guard was consistently excellent in his role during Manasquan’s four-game run to the conference title, averaging 13.25 points and 5.25 assists during the tournament and closing it out with two more textbook games at the point guard position.

In the SCT semifinal win over Raritan, Frauenheim powered a dominant performance by the Warriors with 12 points and four assists in Manasquan's 68-42 win over a Rockets team that finished the season 21-3 with two of its losses coming to Manasquan.

In the championship game vs. Ranney on Feb. 19, Frauenheim was having a quiet game until the fourth quarter, when he went on a personal run that effectively clinched Manasquan the championship. Frauenheim scored seven straight Manasquan points toward the tail-end of the quarter, capped by a three-pointer that put the Warriors up, 52-43, with two minutes left in the game. Frauenheim finished the championship game with 11 points and four assists.

Not surprisingly, Manasquan dominated the Player of the Week voting this week, with Frauenheim winning with 50 percent of the vote and sophomore teammate Darius Adams coming in second with 30 percent.

