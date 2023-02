Get our free mobile app

2023 Boys Basketball Shore Conference Tournament Seeds

1. Manasquan

2. St. Rose

3. Toms River North

4. Raritan

5. Middletown South

6. Jackson Memorial

7. Christian Brothers Academy

8. Freehold Township

9. Rumson-Fair Haven

10. Colts Neck

11. Ranney

12. Central

13. Red Bank Catholic

14. Brick Memorial

15. Point Pleasant Boro

16. Southern

17. Ocean

18. Manalapan

19. Shore

20. Donovan Catholic

21. Point Pleasant Beach

22. Lacey

23. Matawan

24. Monmouth

25. Keyport

26. Keansburg

First Round Matchups

Tuesday, Feb. 7

(26) Keansburg at (7) CBA

(25) Keyport at (8) Freehold Twp.

(24) Monmouth at (9) Rumson-Fair Haven

(23) Matawan at (10) Colts Neck

(22) Lacey at (11) Ranney

(21) Point Beach at (12) Central

(20) Donovan Catholic at (13) Red Bank Catholic

(19) Shore at (14) Brick Memorial

(18) Manalapan at (15) Point Boro

(17) Ocean at (16) Southern

Round of 16

Thursday, Feb. 9

(17) Ocean/(16) Southern winner at (1) Manasquan

(18) Manalapan/(15) Point Boro winner at (2) St. Rose

(19) Shore/(14) Brick Memorial winner at (3) Toms River North

(20) Donovan Catholic/(13) Red Bank Catholic winner at (4) Raritan

(21) Point Beach/(12) Central winner at (5) Middletown South

(22) Lacey/(11) Ranney winner at (6) Jackson Memorial

(23) Matawan/(10) Colts Neck winner vs. (26) Keansburg /(7) CBA winner

(24) Monmouth/(9) Rumson-Fair Haven winner vs. (25) Keyport/(8) Freehold Twp. winner