Boys Basketball – 2023 NJSIAA Tournament Seeds and Pairings
2023 Boys Basketball NJSIAA Tournament Seeds
Shore Conference teams in bold
Central Jersey Group IV
(16) Sayreville at (1) Trenton
(9) Montgomery at (8) West Windsor-Plainsboro South
(12) Manalapan at (5) Middletown South
(13) East Brunswick at (4) Jackson Memorial
(14) Princeton at (3) North Brunswick
(11) Old Bridge at (6) South Brunswick
(10) Hightstown at (7) Marlboro
(15) Howell at (2) Freehold Twp.
Central Jersey Group III
(16) Freehold Boro at (1) Ewing
(9) Hopewell Valley at (8) Ocean
(12) Lawrence at (5) Colts Neck
(13) Burlington Twp. at (4) Brick Memorial
(14) Somerville at (3) Hamilton West
(11) Allentown at (6) Robbinsville
(10) Carteret at (7) Matawan
(15) Red Bank at (2) Nottingham
Central Jersey Group II
(16) East Brunswick Magnet at (1) South River
(9) Point Boro at (8) Spotswood
(12) Roselle Park at (5) Rumson-Fair Haven
(13) Holmdel at (4) Bound Brook
(14) A.L. Johnson at (3) Raritan
(11) Bordentown at (6) Delaware Valley
(10) Middlesex at (7) Roselle
(15) Monmouth at (2) Manasquan
Central Jersey Group I
(16) STEM Civics at (1) Eagle Academy
(9) South Hunterdon at (8) Keansburg
(12) Brearley at (5) Highland Park
(13) Asbury Park at (4) Keyport
(14) Somerset Tech at (3) Point Beach
(11) South Amboy at (6) Manville
(10) Henry Hudson at (7) Florence
(15) Dunellen at (2) Shore
South Jersey Group IV
(16) Gloucester Tech at (1) Lenape
(9) Washington Twp. at (8) Williamstown
(12) Rancocas Valley at (5) Central
(13) Atlantic City at (4) Eastern
(14) Millville at (3) Egg Harbor
(11) Atlantic Tech at (6) Cherokee
(10) Southern at (7) Cherry Hill East
(15) Shawnee at (2) Toms River North
South Jersey Group III
(16) Winslow at (1) Mainland
(9) Triton at (8) Delsea
(12) Cherry Hill West at (5) Hammonton
(13) Lacey at (4) Moorestown
(14) Barnegat at (3) Westampton Tech
(11) Absegami at (6) Pemberton
(10) Ocean City at (7) Timber Creek
(15) Clearview at (2) Camden Eastside
South Jersey Non-Public A
(9) Notre Dame at (8) Red Bank Catholic, winner at (1) Camden Catholic
(12) St. John Vianney at (5) Union Catholic
(13) Donovan Catholic at (4) Paul VI
(11) Pingry at (6) St. Joseph Metuchen, winner at (3) Immaculata
(10) CBA at (7) Rutgers Prep, winner at (2) St. Augustine
South Jersey Non-Public B
(9) Wildwood Catholic at (8) Holy Cross Prep, winner at (1) St. Rose
(12) Doane Academy at (5) Calvary Christian
(13) Moorestown Friends at (4) St. Joseph Hammonton
(11) Princeton Day at (6) Gloucester Catholic, winner at (3) Ranney
(10) Trenton Catholic at (7) Holy Spirit, winner at (2) Bishop Eustace
