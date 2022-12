Get our free mobile app

Thursday, Dec. 15

Class A Central

Holmdel at St. John Vianney, 7 p.m.

Non-Division

Brick at Asbury Park, 4 p.m.

Wall at Freehold Boro, 5:15 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Middletown North, 5:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Shore, 5:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m.

Long Branch at Red Bank, 6:30 p.m.

Marlboro at Middletown South, 6:30 p.m.

Point Beach at Pinelands, 6:30 p.m.

Lacey at Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Red Bank Catholic at St. Rose, 6:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Raritan, 6:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Freehold Twp., 7:30 p.m. at Howell

Non-Conference

Saddle River Day at Ranney, 5:30 p.m.

Patrick School at Manasquan, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

Class B South

Pinelands at Lacey, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Division

Point Boro at Barnegat, 5:15 p.m.

Manalapan at Colts Neck, 5:30 p.m.

Neptune at Ocean, 5:30 p.m.

Howell at Brick Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Central, 6:30 p.m.

St. Rose at Matawan, 6:45 p.m.

Non-Conference

Keyport at Calvary Christian, 5:30 p.m.

University Charter at Henry Hudson, 6 p.m.

Koinonia Academy at Keansburg, 6 p.m.

Vineland at Toms River North, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Hoop Group Tip-Off Classic

At Dunn Center, Elizabeth High School

Manasquan vs. Linden, 2 p.m.

Non-Division

Point Beach at Ocean, 11:30 a.m.

Shore at Wall, 11:30 a.m.

Freehold Boro at Monmouth, noon

Long Branch at Rumson-Fair Haven, 1 p.m.

Middletown North at Manchester, 1 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Jackson Memorial, 1 p.m.

Non-Conference

St. John Vianney at Lincoln, 12:30 p.m.

Summit at Freehold Twp., 1 p.m.

Red Bank Catholic at Monsignor Farrell, 1:45 p.m.

Toms River North at Cherokee, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

Class A Central

Freehold Boro at Long Branch, 5:30 p.m.

Holmdel at Raritan, 6:30 p.m.

Class B North

Red Bank at Middletown North, 5:30 p.m.

Middletown South at Red Bank Catholic, 6:45 p.m.

Class B South

Lacey at Brick, 6 p.m.

Class C North

Manasquan at Ranney, 5:30 p.m.

St. Rose at Wall, 5:30 p.m.

Neptune at Point Boro, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Division

Monmouth at Keyport, 5:30 p.m.

Freehold Twp. at Barnegat, 6:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Pinelands, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Division

Thomas Edison Charter at Henry Hudson, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Class A North

Manalapan at Howell, 3:45 p.m.

Class A Central

St. John Vianney at Matawan, 6:45 p.m.

Class A South

Toms River South at Jackson Memorial, 6 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Toms River North, 6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East, 7 p.m.

Class B North

Rumson-Fair Haven at Colts Neck, 5:30 p.m.

Class B Central

Point Beach at Asbury Park, 4 p.m.

Keansburg at Henry Hudson, 5:30 p.m.

Class B South

Brick at Manchester, 5:15 p.m.

Pinelands at Central, 6 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey, 6:30 p.m.

Class C South

Lakewood at Shore, 4 p.m.

Monmouth at Jackson Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

Ocean at Donovan Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Division

Long Branch at Shore, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Class A North

Manalapan at Marlboro, 4 p.m.

Class C North

Wall at Neptune, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

Bridgewater-Raritan at Point Boro, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Class A Central

Holmdel at Freehold Boro, 5:15 p.m.

St. John Vianney at Long Branch, 5:30 p.m.

Raritan at Matawan, 6:45 p.m.

Class A South

Toms River South at Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Toms River North, 6:30 p.m.

Class B North

Red Bank at Colts Neck, 5:30 p.m.

Red Bank Catholic at Middletown North, 5:30 p.m.

Middletown South at Rumson-Fair Haven, 6:45 p.m.

Class B Central

Keansburg at Keyport, 5:15 p.m.

Class B South

Brick at Barnegat, 6:30 p.m.

Class C North

Manasquan at St. Rose, 6:30 p.m.

Class C South

Ocean at Jackson Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Monmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Division

Howell at Pinelands, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

David Brearley at Heny Hudson, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

Class A South

Brick Memorial at Toms River East, 4 p.m.

Class B Central

Henry Hudson at Asbury Park, 5:30 p.m.

Class B South

Manchester at Central, 6:30 p.m.

Class C North

Ranney at Point Boro, 5 p.m.

Class C South

Shore at Donovan Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

Neptune at Howell, 2 p.m.

St. John Vianney at Snyder, 3 p.m.

Manasquan at Roselle Catholic, 6 p.m.

*CHECK BACK FOR FULL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE*

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Class A North

CBA at Manalapan, 4 p.m.

Freehold Twp. at Howell, 5:30 p.m.

Class A Central

Matawan at Holmdel, 5:30 p.m.

Long Branch at Raritan, 6:30 p.m.

Freehold Boro at St. John Vianney, 7 p.m.

Class B North

Rumson-Fair Haven at Red Bank, 6:30 p.m.

Colts Neck at Red Bank Catholic, 6:45 p.m.

Middletown North at Middletown South, 7 p.m.

Class C North

Wall at Ranney, 5:30 p.m.

St. Rose at Neptune, 6:30 p.m.

Point Boro at Manasquan, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Division

Jackson Memorial at Ocean, 5:30 p.m.

Point Beach at Brick, 6 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Lacey, 6:30 p.m.

Manchester at Toms River North, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Toms River East, 6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Barnegat, 6:30 p.m.

Southern at Donovan Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Monmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

Henry Hudson at Warren Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Keyport, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Non-Division

Raritan at Central, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Class A North

Freehold Twp. at CBA, 5:30 p.m.

Class A South

Toms River East at Jackson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Toms River South, 6:30 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial, 7 p.m.

Class B Central

Asbury Park at Keansburg, 5:30 p.m.

Keyport at Point Beach, 5:30 p.m.

Class B South

Central at Brick, 6 p.m.

Lacey at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands, 6:30 p.m.

Class C South

Jackson Liberty at Shore, 4 p.m.

Monmouth at Ocean, 5:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Division

Long Branch at Manalapan, 4 p.m.

Middletown North at Marlboro, 4:30 p.m.

Ranney at Rumson-Fair Haven, 6:30 p.m.

Wall at Red Bank, 6:30 p.m.

Howell at Matawan, 6:45 p.m.

St. John Vianney at Red Bank Catholic, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Non-Division

Freehold Boro at Henry Hudson, 5:15 p.m.

Colts Neck at Jackson Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

Holmdel at Wall, 5:30 p.m.

Brick at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m.

Manchester at Toms River South, 6:30 p.m.

Matawan at Neptune, 6:30 p.m.

Point Boro at Lacey, 6:30 p.m.

Coaches vs. Cancer

At Montgomery

Raritan vs. Hillsborough, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Hoop Group Boardwalk Showcase

At Brookdale Community College

Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Hightstown, 11 a.m.

Ranney vs. Holmdel, 12:40 p.m.

CBA vs. Gill St. Bernard’s, 2:20 p.m.

Manasquan vs. Don Bosco, 4 p.m.

St. John Vianney vs. St. Rose, 5:40 p.m.

Red Bank vs. Red Bank Catholic, 7 p.m.

Non-Division

Shore at Freehold Boro, 11:15 a.m.

Pinelands at Keyport, 11:30 a.m.

Manalapan at Middletown North, 11:30 a.m.

Long Branch at Southern, Noon

Point Beach at Brick Memorial, 1 p.m.

Howell at Toms River East, 1 p.m.

Non-Conference

Piscataway Magnet at Henry Hudson, 11:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Steinert, 1 p.m.

Ocean at Montgomery, 8:30 p.m.

Seagull Classic

At Holy Spirit High School

Southern vs. Ocean City, 11 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

Class A North

Howell at Marlboro, 4 p.m.

Manalapan at Freehold Twp., 5:30 p.m.

Class A Central

Raritan at Freehold Boro, 5:15 p.m.

St. John Vianney at Holmdel, 5:30 p.m.

Matawan at Long Branch, 5:30 p.m.

Class B North

Middletown North at Colts Neck, 5:30 p.m.

Red Bank at Middletown South, 6:30 p.m.

Class C North

Ranney at St. Rose, 5:15 p.m.

Point Boro at Wall, 5:30 p.m.

Neptune at Manasquan, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

Academy Charter at Lakewood, 4 p.m.

Barnegat at Absegami, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Class A North

Manalapan at CBA, 5:30 p.m.

Class A South

Brick Memorial at Toms River South, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Toms River East, 6:30 p.m.

Class B North

Red Bank Catholic at Rumson-Fair Haven, 6:45 p.m.

Class B Central

Henry Hudson at Keyport, 5:30 p.m.

Point Beach at Keansburg, 5:30 p.m.

Class B South

Pinelands at Brick, 6 p.m.

Manchester at Barnegat, 6:30 p.m.

Central at Lacey, 6:30 p.m.

Class C South

Donovan Catholic at Jackson Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

Ocean at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m.

Shore at Monmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Class A Central

Freehold Boro at Matawan, 6:45 p.m.

Non-Division

Central at Toms River South, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

Marlboro at Robbinsville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Class A North

CBA at Howell, 3:45 p.m.

Marlboro at Freehold Twp., 5:30 p.m.

Class A Central

Holmdel at Long Branch, 5:30 p.m.

Raritan at St. John Vianney, 7 p.m.

Class B North

Colts Neck at Middletown South, 5:30 p.m.

Rumson-Fair Haven at Middletown North, 5:30 p.m.

Red Bank Catholic at Red Bank, 6:30 p.m.

Class C North

Ranney at Neptune, 5:15 p.m.

St. Rose at Point Boro, 6:30 p.m.

Wall at Manasquan, 6:30 p.m.

Class C South

Shore at Ocean, 5:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Donovan Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Division

Toms River North at Jackson Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Brick, 6 p.m.

Toms River East at Lacey, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

Henry Hudson at College Achieve Central, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Class A South

Jackson Memorial at Brick Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Toms River South, 6:30 p.m.

Class B Central

Keyport at Asbury Park, 4 p.m.

Henry Hudson at Point Beach, 5:30 p.m.

Class B South

Manchester at Pinelands, 6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Central, 6:30 p.m.

Class C South

Jackson Liberty at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Division

Red Bank at Manalapan, 4 p.m.

Matawan at Monmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Non-Division

Brick at Shore, 10 a.m.

Middletown South at Howell, 10 a.m.

Southern at Manalapan, 10 a.m.

Asbury Park at Freehold Boro, 11:15 a.m.

Point Beach at Colts Neck, 11:30 a.m.

Holmdel at Freehold Twp., 11:30 a.m.

Keyport at St. Rose, 11:30 a.m.

Ocean at Long Branch, 11:30 a.m.

CBA at Red Bank Catholic, 1 p.m.

St. John Vianney at Lacey, 1 p.m.

Middletown North at Raritan, 1 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at St. Rose, TBA

Non-Conference

Ranney at Immaculata, 1 p.m.

Robbinsville at Central, 1 p.m.

Pinelands at Absegami, 1 p.m.

Rumson-Fair Haven at St. Peter’s Prep, 2 p.m.

At Caldwell University

Manasquan vs. Hudson Catholic, 6 p.m.

MLK Showcase

At Rowan University

Jackson Memorial vs. Bishop Eustace, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Non-Conference

Saddle River Day at Manasquan, 2:30 p.m.

MLK Showcase

At Rowan University

Toms River North vs. Bridgeton, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

Non-Conference

MLK Schowcase

At New Brunswick

Jackson Memorial vs. Piscataway, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Class A North

Howell at Manalapan, 3:45 p.m.

Marlboro at CBA, 5:30 p.m.

Class A Central

Long Branch at Freehold Boro, 5:15 p.m.

Raritan at Holmdel, 5:30 p.m.

Matawan at St. John Vianney, 7 p.m.

Class A South

Toms River North at Brick Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Toms River South, 6:30 p.m.

Class B North

Red Bank Catholic at Middletown South, 5:30 p.m.

Middletown North at Red Bank, 6:30 p.m.

Colts Neck at Rumson-Fair Haven, 6:45 p.m.

Class B Central

Henry Hudson at Keansburg, 5:15 p.m.

Asbury Park at Point Beach, 5:30 p.m.

Class B South

Manchester at Brick, 6 p.m.

Central at Pinelands, 6:30 p.m.

Class C North

Ranney at Manasquan, 5:15 p.m.

Point Boro at Neptune, 6:30 p.m.

Wall at St. Rose, 6:30 p.m.

Class C South

Donovan Catholic at Ocean, 5:30 p.m.

Shore at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Monmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

East Brunswick Tech at Barnegat, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Non-Division

Manalapan at Freehold Boro, 5:15 p.m.

Non-Conference

Freehold Twp. at Allentown, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Class A South

Toms River North at Jackson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Brick Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South, 6:30 p.m.

Class B North

Rumson-Fair Haven at Middletown South, 5:30 p.m.

Middletown North at Red Bank Catholic, 6:45 p.m.

Class B Central

Keyport at Keansburg, 5:15 p.m.

Asbury Park at Henry Hudson, 5:30 p.m.

Class B South

Barnegat at Brick, 6 p.m.

Central at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Lacey at Pinelands, 6:30 p.m.

Class C North

Point Boro at Ranney, 5:30 p.m.

St. Rose at Manasquan, 6:30 p.m.

Class C South

Donovan Catholic at Shore, 4 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Ocean, 5:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

Class A North

Marlboro at Manalapan, 4 p.m.

CBA at Freehold Twp., 5:30 p.m.

Class A Central

Freehold Boro at Holmdel, 5:30 p.m.

Matawan at Raritan, 6:30 p.m.

Long Branch at St. John Vianney, 6:45 p.m.

Class B North

Colts Neck at Red Bank, 6:30 p.m.

Class C North

Neptune at Wall, 5:30 p.m.

Non-Division

Brick at Howell, 3:45 p.m.

Non-Conference

Academy Charter at Henry Hudson, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Jimmy V Showcase

At Central Regional

Toms River North vs. St. John Vianney, 11:30 a.m.

Central vs. Donovan Catholic, 1 p.m.

Ranney vs. Rutgers Prep, 2:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial vs. Cherokee, 4 p.m.

Holmdel vs. Egg Harbor, 5:30 p.m.

Brick Memorial vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, 7 p.m.

Non-Division

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty, 11:30 a.m.

Monmouth at Long Branch, 11:30 a.m.

Red Bank Catholic at Marlboro, 11:30 a.m.

Red Bank at Matawan, 1 p.m.

Shore at Raritan, 1 p.m.

Slam Dunk Autism

At Toms River South

Toms River East vs. Ocean, Noon

Toms River South vs. Academy Charter, 6 p.m.

Non-Conference

Middletown South at Lincoln, 11 a.m.

Colts Neck at Old Bridge, Noon

St. Rose at Roselle Catholic, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22

At Ramapo

Manasquan vs. Rutgers Prep, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

Class A North

Howell at Freehold Twp., 5:30 p.m.

Class A Central

St. John Vianney at Freehold Boro, 5:15 p.m.

Raritan at Long Branch, 5:30 p.m.

Class B North

Red Bank Catholic at Colts Neck, 5:30 p.m.

Middletown South at Middletown North, 7 p.m.

Red Bank at Rumson-Fair Haven, 7 p.m.

Class B South

Lacey at Barnegat, 6:30 p.m.

Class C North

Ranney at Wall, 5:30 p.m.

Neptune at St. Rose, 6:30 p.m.

Manasquan at Point Boro, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Division

Toms River South at Brick, 6 p.m.

Manalapan at Brick Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Class A North

CBA at Marlboro, 4:30 p.m.

Class A Central

Holmdel at Matawan, 6:45 p.m.

Class A South

Brick Memorial at Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Toms River East, 6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Toms River North, 6:30 p.m.

Class B Central

Keansburg at Asbury Park, 4 p.m.

Point Beach at Keyport, 5:30 p.m.

Class B South

Brick at Central, 6:30 p.m.

Manchester at Lacey, 6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat, 6:30 p.m.

Class C South

Shore at Jackson Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Donovan Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Ocean at Monmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Division

Howell at St. John Vianney, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Non-Division

Henry Hudson at Lakewood, 5:15 p.m.

Lacey at Toms River North, 6:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at St. Rose, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

Central at Allentown, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Class A North

Marlboro at Howell, 3:45 p.m.

Freehold Twp. at Manalapan, 4 p.m.

Class A Central

Freehold Boro at Raritan, 5:30 p.m.

Long Branch at Matawan, 6:45 p.m.

Class B North

Colts Neck at Middletown North, 5:30 p.m.

Middletown South at Red Bank, 6:30 p.m.

Rumson-Fair Haven at Red Bank Catholic, 6:45 p.m.

Class C North

St. Rose at Ranney, 5:30 p.m.

Manasquan at Neptune, 6:30 p.m.

Wall at Point Boro, 6:30 p.m.

Class C South

Monmouth at Shore, 4 p.m.

Non-Division

Manchester at Brick Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Point Beach at Toms River South, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

Keansburg at Somerset Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Academy for Urban Leadership at Keyport, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Class A South

Southern at Jackson Memorial, 5:45 p.m.

Toms River South at Brick Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Toms River North, 6:30 p.m.

Class B Central

Keyport at Henry Hudson, 5:30 p.m.

Keansburg at Point Beach, 5:30 p.m.

Class B South

Brick at Pinelands, 6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Lacey at Central, 7 p.m.

Class C South

Lakewood at Ocean, 5:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Donovan Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Non-Division

Red Bank Catholic at Holmdel, 11:30 a.m.

Howell at Middletown North, 11:30 a.m.

Wall at Ocean, 11:30 a.m.

Asbury Park at Pinelands, 11:30 a.m.

Freehold Twp. at Southern, Noon

St. Rose at Red Bank, 12:30 p.m.

Colts Neck at Neptune, 1 p.m.

Marlboro at Rumson-Fair Haven, 1 p.m.

Brick at Matawan, 1 p.m.

Middletown South at St. John Vianney, 1 p.m.

Shore at Point Boro, 1 p.m.

Non-Conference

Henry Hudson at Dunellen, 11:30 a.m.

Manasquan at Trenton Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Newark vs. Everyone Showcase

At Weequahic

St. John Vianney vs. Newark East Side, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

Class A South

Brick Memorial at Jackson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North, 6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Toms River East, 6:30 p.m.

Class B Central

Asbury Park at Keyport, 5:30 p.m.

Class B South

Brick at Lacey, 6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Central at Barnegat, 6:30 p.m.

Class C South

Lakewood at Jackson Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Monmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Class A North

Freehold Twp. at Marlboro, 4 p.m.

Howell at CBA, 5:30 p.m.

Class A Central

Matawan at Freehold Boro, 5:15 p.m.

Long Branch at Holmdel, 5:30 p.m.

St. John Vianney at Raritan, 6:30 p.m.

Class B North

Middletown South at Colts Neck, 5:30 p.m.

Middletown North at Rumson-Fair Haven, 6:45 p.m.

Red Bank at Red Bank Catholic, 6:45 p.m.

Class B Central

Point Beach at Henry Hudson, 5:30 p.m.

Class C North

Neptune at Ranney, 5:30 p.m.

Manasquan at Wall, 5:30 p.m.

Point Boro at St. Rose, 6:30 p.m.

Class C South

Ocean at Shore, 3:45 p.m.

Non-Division

Jackson Memorial at Manalapan, 4 p.m.

Non-Conference

Academy Charter at Keansburg, 4 p.m.

Camden Tech at Barnegat, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Non-Division

Toms River North at Keyport, 5:30 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Central, 6:30 p.m.

Brick at Monmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Southern at Pinelands, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

Red Bank Catholic at Bergen Catholic, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Metro Classic

At Kean University

St. Rose vs. Hudson Catholic, 8:30 p.m.

Non-Division

Lacey at Howell, 3:45 p.m.

Freehold Boro at Freehold Twp., 5:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Holmdel, 5:30 p.m.

Long Branch at Wall, 5:30 p.m.

Manalapan at Middletown South, 5:30 p.m.

Middletown North at Ocean, 5:30 p.m.

Colts Neck at Brick Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Toms River East, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Toms River South, 6:30 p.m.

St. John Vianney at Rumson-Fair Haven, 6:45 p.m.

Non-Conference

Academy for Urban Leadership at Henry Hudson, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Metro Classic

At Kean University

Manasquan vs. Union Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Division

Central at Manalapan, 3:45 p.m.

Keansburg at Lakewood, 5:15 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Brick, 6 p.m.

Point Boro at Point Beach, 6 p.m.

Marlboro at Neptune, 6:30 p.m.

Wall at Toms River South, 6:30 p.m.

Lacey at Toms River North, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

Matawan at Old Bridge, 5:30 p.m.

New Dorp at St. John Vianney, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Metro Classic

At Kean University

Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 5:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.), 7 p.m.

Battle at Barnegat

At Barnegat

Howell vs. Hammonton, 10 a.m.

Manchester vs. Atlantic Tech, 11:30 a.m.

Ocean vs. Lower Cape May, 1 p.m.

Raritan vs. Cedar Creek, 2:30 p.m.

Red Bank Catholic vs. Millville, 4 p.m.

Southern vs. Mainland, 5:30 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Absegami, 7 p.m.

Non-Division

Long Branch at Freehold Twp., 11:30 a.m.

Holmdel at Toms River North, 11:30 a.m.

Ranney at Brick Memorial, Noon

Marlboro at Red Bank, 12:30 p.m.

Freehold Boro at Pinelands, 1 p.m.

St. Rose at CBA, 2 p.m.

Non-Conference

South Hunterdon at Shore, 11 a.m.

Henry Hudson at Paterson Arts and Science, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Non-Division

Long Branch at Keansburg, 5:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

Pinelands at Pilgrim Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Academy for Urban Leadership at Monmouth, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Non-Conference

West Windsor-Plainsboro South at Colts Neck, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Class B North

Middletown North at Toms River South, 6 p.m.

Non-Conference

South Amboy at Keansburg, 5:15 p.m.

Point Beach at South Hunterdon, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Non-Division

Long Branch at Asbury Park, 4 p.m.

Matawan at Shore, 4 p.m.

Toms River East at Keyport, 5:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Point Boro, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Non-Division

Southern at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown North at Point Beach, 7 p.m.

Non-Conference

Henry Hudson at East Brunswick Magnet, 5:30 p.m.

Roselle Park at Asbury Park, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Non-Division

Keyport at Long Branch, 11:30 a.m.

Middletown South at Shore, 2 p.m.

Non-Conference

Keansburg at Roselle Park, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Non-Division

Monmouth at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Keansburg at Wall, 5:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Point Boro, 6 p.m.

Non-Conference

Thomas Edison Charter at Shore, 4 p.m.

Highland Park at Henry Hudson, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Non-Division

Neptune at Toms River North, 6:30 p.m.

Non-Conference

Keansburg at Manville, 5:15 p.m.

Keyport at Jonathan Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Non-Division

Point Boro at Pinelands, 6 p.m.

Non-Conference

Shore at East Brunswick Teach, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Non-Division

Allentown at Jackson Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester at Neptune, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Non-Division

Point Boro at Jackson Memorial, 5 p.m.

Toms River North at Central, 6:30 p.m.